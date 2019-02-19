Dumbo Soars in ‘Friends in High Places’ Cover Reveal

Ahead of Disney releasing a new live-action Dumbo film based on the age-old tale, the House of Mouse has partnered with Dark Horse Comics to release Disney Dumbo: Friends in High Places, an anthology book featuring stories with the floppy-eared character.

ComicBook.com now has an exclusive look at the book’s final cover by Giovanni Rigano and the color team at TomatoFarm. You can see it in its entirety below.

An extra-big one-shot, Dumbo: Friends in High Places will come in a 72-page book featuring a series of interconnected tales from the mind of writer John Jackson Miller (Mass Effect) and a whole team of artists.

“Written by John Jackson Miller with art by Giovanni Rigano, Alberto Zanon, Paola Antista, and Michela Bovo, this anthology takes off to inspire with the magic of Disney Dumbo,” Dark Horse’s description of the book reads. “The beloved story of Dumbo the flying elephant and all his circus friends continues in five interconnected tales at Max Medici’s circus—a place full of curiosity, wonder, and awe. Follow Dumbo and friends on a path of discovery where differences are celebrated, and dreams soar!”

Dumbo is the latest in a series of live-action remakes Disney has decided to do of their classic animated properties. After Dumbo, Disney has Aladdin out on May 24th and The Liong King out on July 19th. This is in addition to a live-action Lady and the Tramp movie due out when the company’s streaming service debuts later this year.

Disney Dumbo: Friends in High Places will hit the shelves at your local comic store on March 26th. Disney’s Dumbo, the live-action film, flies into theaters a few days later on March 29th.