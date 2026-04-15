Dune 3 Teases Major Time Jump and Intense Action in New Footage

Dune: Part Three is headed into theaters this December, with Denis Villeneuve’s epic set to conclude his massive adaptation of one of sci-fi’s most iconic stories. With CinemaCon in full swing in Las Vegas this week, we’ve gotten even more details about what to expect from the film, including the revelation that the film is set 17 years after 2024’s Dune: Part Two.

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Those in attendance at Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday got to screen the first seven minutes of the upcoming film. Thanks to in person coverage, we have a full description of the footage which teases some intense action. Read on for footage description below.

The footage opens with an alarm sounding on a spaceship as a series of smaller ships are dropped onto a stormy planet. One of the dropped ships is immediately taken out by lightning. On the ships are Fremen warriors. Loyal to Emperor Paul “Maud ’Dib” Atreides. They begin a war chant while Stilgar (Javier Bardem) walks through them, hyping them up for the battle ahead. The ship opens and the Fremen comment on the rain. Stilgar leads them off the ship and some of them are carrying a rectangular device of some kind. He urges the soldiers to wait and then to get down when suddenly a barrage of lasers strikes. Several Fremen are taken out.

Then, something comes through the ground, rising like a sandworm but with its tail mounted with lasers. The laser-mounted structure is struck by an explosive but doesn’t fall. Stilgar fires at it three more times, but those shots are deflected. One soldier runs for something in the distance but is taken out by a laser. The structure begins to move, but Stilgar and the Fremen warriors are pinned down. This sequence is followed by other footage. Paul (Timothee Chalamet) and Hayt (aka a revived Duncan Idaho, played by Jason Momoa). Hayt tells Paul that he’s beyond redemption.

There’s then a montage of scenes. Anya Taylor-Joy reading cards. Chani (Zendaya) and Paul coming face to face with Paul pointing a weapon at her when she asks him how it feels to be human like everyone else. Paul and Chani standing off somewhere else. The footage closes with a giant sand worm.

While those not in attendance at CinemaCon likely will have to wait until Dune: Part Three hits theaters to see the footage described above, it’s pretty clear that the film securing its IMAX screenings — and the demand for them — is warranted. With IMAX being a premium format and the description of what we will see in Dune: Parth Three sounding so massive in scale, IMAX just makes sense to get the best look at the stunning and intense action.

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