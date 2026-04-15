It’s Johnny Cage vs Baraka In Thrilling Mortal Kombat II CinemaCon Footage

There are later this year, from the first one up to bat in Mortal Kombat II. One of the more anticipated character debuts is Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage, and if you were hoping to see him in action at CinemaCon, you got your wish.

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During the Warner Bros. Discovery presentation at CinemaCon, attendees had the chance to watch new footage featuring a fight between Johnny Cage and Baraka. The footage begins with a standoff between Liu Kang and Baraka, but soon, thanks to his big mouth, Johnny Cage ends up being the one to face Baraka. The fight begins, and Cage runs away into a tent with a number of children who all look like Baraka, and when Baraka enters the tent, they quickly tell him where Cage is.

Cage does manage to get his hand on a staff, but Baraka destroys it with his claws. Baraka throws Cage through the hut’s ceiling, and Cage ends up falling into another hut, so things aren’t off to a great start for the actor. This is where the Johnny Cage we know from the games really takes hold, as after Cage’s teammates tell him this would be a stupid way to die, they also tell him, “You’re an actor, so act.”

Cage picks his sunglasses off the ground and appears to be completely focused, telling Baraka, “It’s showtime”. Cage starts to fight, but things are different this time around. Not only does he dodge all of Baraka’s attacks, but he lands some offense as well, and that sets up the next sequence, which has time slow down as he dodges Baraka’s attacks one by one.

Cage then flips and lands in the splits to get in the perfect position to unleash a brutal punch to Baraka’s crotch, claiming the victory and knocking Baraka out. Cage may not believe in himself all that much when the movie begins, but this new clip shows just how deadly he can be when he believes in himself, and we can’t wait to see more when the film hits theaters.

Mortal Kombat II lands in theaters on May 8, 2026.

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