New Supergirl Footage Teases Kara’s Galactic Journey

One of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, Supergirl is set to soar into theaters this June. But while we’ve already gotten a stunning look at Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El in the upcoming DC Universe film adaptation of Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow thanks to the recently released official trailer for the film, with CinemaCon in full swing in Las Vegas this week, new footage from the film was revealed at the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the screened footage is unlikely to be shared with the public — footage from CinemaCon is rarely widely released — thanks to in-person press, we have a description of the scene that sounds like it is offering us an even better look at Alcock’s Supergirl as well as a better look at the epic journey she is on.

The footage begins with Kara on essentially a space bus surrounded by alien travelers. She offers one a stick of gum and asks them to stop smoking, then asks another one if they’re comfortable sleeping on her. When Kara asks if they have any idea what she’s saying, one responds in pristine English “do I look like an idiot to you?” Then, Kara hears Ruthye being accosted in an alien language, to which Kara responds and explains that Ruthye offended the alien’s culture. They go back to their seat but the bus is caught in a tractor beam buy a group of space pirates and Kara warns Ruthye that they’re being robbed. When one of the criminals approaches Kara for the watch in her pocket, Kara gives it up but both she and the robber notices that Ruthye has drawn her sword. When the pirate takes the sword, Kara tells Ruthye she sort of has a plan.

Kara tries to make a trade for both the watch and sword in exchange for a teleportation device. A fight ensues with a red sun depowered Kara hurting herself. She asks the bus to get them closer to a planet with a yellow sun, but they can’t without an engine so Kara puts on a space suit but is sent out of the airlock by the pirate before she can get the helmet on. For a moment, it looks like Kara is a corpse in space but then the sun rises over the nearby planet and Kara is restored. She flies back to the bust and goes ham. A pirate shoots her with the laser from his ship. She takes off towards the sun and the pirates follow. Bad move for them as her heat vision makes quick work of them.

There’s then a montage of footage, featuring Kara and Krypto being sent away from Argo City in an escape pod, Ruthye asking what Superman is like, Kara says he’s a nerd and then we see Superman (David Corenswet) saying “Hi there!” We also get a flashback to Krypto as a puppy where she tells him there’s no home without him. The footage ends with Kara catching a spear headed for Ruthye and then uses her heat vision to blast the man who threw it.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!