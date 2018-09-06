Timothee Chalamet Up For Role In New ‘Dune’ Movie

Frank Herbert’s Dune is considered one of a defining sci-fi story of its time, with multiple live-action adaptations attempting to recreate the power of the source material. Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villenueve is the next filmmaker to approach the story, with Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet reportedly in talks to take the lead role of Paul Atreides.

For those unfamiliar with the story, Deadline describes, “It is set in the far future involving worlds beyond Earth, ruled over by competing feudal families who control access to a drug called Melange. Known popularly as ‘spice,’ the drug gives its users heightened consciousness and an extended lifespan at the cost of crippling addiction and fatal withdrawal. Spice, use of which makes interstellar travel possible, is found only on the desert planet of Arrakis — aka ‘Dune’ — and as such is the most valuable commodity in the galaxy.”

Chalamet earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in Call Me By Your Name, having also starred in the critically-acclaimed Lady Bird last year, making him one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young stars. Given his acclaim, the actor could likely have his pick of virtually any project he’d like, with his potential starring role in Dune being a risky endeavor.

The story was previously adapted by filmmaker David Lynch with Kyle MacLachlan in the role of Atreides. Possibly due to the density of the source material, the adaptation essentially flopped, disappointing fans of the 1965 novel worldwide.

Villeneuve seems fully prepared to compensate for that adaptation’s shortcomings, detailing his approach to Yahoo! Movies.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” the filmmaker revealed. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Throughout the ’70s and early-’80s, seminal filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky attempted to adapt the project, despite running into multiple roadblocks along the way. The rights for the project eventually lapsed, though many of his pitched concepts and storyboards found their way into not only Dune, but multiple sci-fi projects throughout the following decade, as chronicled in the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune.

The story was last adapted into a mini-series for SYFY in 2000.

