Dune Movie Final Trailer Released

Dune has released the final trailer for the movie ahead of that release this weekend. Denis Villeneuve’s latest film has style by the pound and each clip has only further demonstrated that fact. Timothee Chalet’s Paul Atreides is in the thick of the conflict as viewers try to learn as much about the Frank Herbert adaptation as possible. Previous trailers tried to hold back as much as possible, but these final clips are going for it. Warner Bros. is clearly hoping that Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s momentum at the box office will help prime their film for a big run. Between that Marvel film and Shang-Chi‘s strong performance, people might be angling to get back into the theaters. Everyone in the theater industry had this movie as one of the big projects that could hopefully keep the positive energy going. It will be interesting to see if the wave will roll on with Dune. Check out the final trailer right here.

In a recent conversation with Total Film, Villeneuve talked about how he’s approaching a sequel. If there is an appetite, the filmmaker already has some ideas in the hopper about where the next movie could go.

“I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again,” Villeneuve shared. “That’s very uncommon for me. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, ‘Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.’ [laughs] I don’t know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you.”

Warner Bros. describes Dune down below:

“A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

