Dune Releases Brand New International Trailer Footage

https://youtu.be/T17Y1vqN7g4

Dune released a trailer with some new footage ahead of the movie’s release in October. For this clip, Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides takes center stage again. His quest to help his father and the people they lead come into greater focus at this moment. For viewers unfamiliar with the novel, this latest clip does a great job of filling in the blanks of what the story skeleton looks like for this movie. Spice is explained in better detail, and the conflict at the heart of the narrative is more spelled out. It’s curious that Warner Bros. didn’t elect for a more straightforward trailer in domestic markets, but they probably had a reason. Denis Villeneuve has made a visually arresting film, and fans are excited to see what he can do with the material. The moody color palette and surprising action are all over this latest trailer. He recently spoke to Total Film about how far along Part Two of Dune is at this juncture.

“I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again,” Villeneuve revealed. “That’s very uncommon for me. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, ‘Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.’ [laughs] I don’t know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The director told io9 said that they would be off and running on Part Two very quickly once they got word of a green light. People seem really energized around the film, so it should be able to secure that rather quickly.

“I would say that I would be fairly ready to go quite quickly now,” Villeneuve revealed to io9/Gizmodo, before clarifying. “Quickly in [terms of] a movie of that size. You still need to make sets and costumes, we are talking about months….But if there’s enthusiasm and the movie is greenlit, sooner than later I will say that I will be ready to shoot 2022 for sure…I am ready to go and I would say that I would love to bring it to the screen as soon as possible.”

Will you be seeing Dune on opening night? Let us know in the comments!