New Dune Trailer Lands Online

WarnerMedia and Legendary Pictures have released the second full trailer for Dune, or rather Dune: Part One, offering even more of a look at the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic novel. Up until recently the title for the film was seemingly just going to be "Dune," despite reports that the movie only adapted the first half of the sci-fi epic, but news out of the first IMAX previews earlier this week confirmed the full title. Director Denis Villeneuve has assembled an intimidating ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Watch the full trailer above!

“It’s completely the first half," co-writer Eric Roth previously confirmed to Collider. "I didn't know when we started, so I think I adapted a little more than the first half and started going into the second half of the book. But I've seen the film, it's pretty much the first half....It needed to be, honestly, cut down and sort of harnessed, and Denis did some of that, and they eventually brought in a writer — I was busy, so they brought in a writer named Jon Spaihts, who is a wonderful writer, who I think kept it grounded.

Warner Bros. describes Dune as follows: "A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Villeneuve directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo and Villeneuve. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Herbert W. Gains, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Dune is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on October 22nd but will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 3rd.