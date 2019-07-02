Another Significant Dune Project Is in the Works

With a blockbuster movie headed to theaters and a TV spinoff in the early days of development, the world of Dune is about to be explored in media like never before. As a new tweet from Brian Herbert, son of original Dune author Frank Herbert, more might be on the way. In a new tweet, Herbert reveals that he just signed a “significant” new contract for the franchise, which will be formally announced in some way very soon.

I just signed a significant new Dune franchise contract, and the formal announcement will be soon. Separately, for the first movie of the novel DUNE, the filming is going very well. Also, a new tabletop game is proceeding at a good pace, and a digital game is in the works. pic.twitter.com/rYhMUiNvec — Brian Herbert (@DuneAuthor) July 1, 2019

Herbert also briefly touches on Denis Villeneuve’s currently-filming Dune movie, which he says is “going very well”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear exactly what piece of media this new franchise contract could be for, and how it would factor into the larger overall Dune franchise. Outside of the Dune movie and the TV spinoff Dune: The Sisterhood, the series plans to be expanded into video and tabletop games (which Herbert mentions in his tweet), comic books, and digital content.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” Villeneuve said of his plans for the Dune movie. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

The cast for the Dune movie includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

Are you excited to see what exactly the Dune franchise has in store? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!