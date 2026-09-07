19 Years Ago, An Underrated Western Remake From a Marvel Director Brought Batman and Jor-El Together

These days, it has become pretty common to see two actors sharing the screen in a movie who have also played superheroes elsewhere. So many performers have joined the ranks of comic book films in recent years, from Academy Award winners to blockbuster stars to impressive indie actors gaining more recognition as time goes on. In fact, it would actually be rather difficult to think of many major movies today that don’t include actors who have portrayed superheroes or villains in some kind of comic book adaptation. It was certainly a bit more uncommon during the 2000s, as the rise of the superhero genre came into focus during the 2010s. That is why it’s so interesting to stumble upon one of these movies from the 2000s, especially when that film is such a highly touted and well-received project that features two actors who have taken home Oscars during their storied careers.

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Released in 2007, 3:10 to Yuma features Christian Bale and Russell Crowe in the lead roles. Those actors have also famously played two iconic DC Comics characters in Batman and Jor-El, respectively. Bale had already debuted as Bruce Wayne two years prior in Batman Begins, while Crowe went on to play Jor-El, Superman’s birth father, in 2013’s Man of Steel.

Christian Bale & Russell Crowe Are Great In 3:10 To Yuma

As great as the plot is in 3:10 to Yuma, as well as the action and so many other elements, what makes the film click so well is that it has Christian Bale and Russell Crowe sharing the screen. Those are two of the most acclaimed actors of their generations and when it came time to put them together, they delivered. A lot of the most positive reviews for the film pointed out how impressive their chemistry and performances were.

3:10 to Yuma takes place in the late 1800s and tells the story of a famous outlaw named Ben Wade (Crowe) who gets captured. Dan Evans (Bale), a Civil War veteran struggling financially, volunteers to help deliver him to the “3:10 to Yuma,” a train that will take Wade to his trial. The film deals with the events that go down on this treacherous road and how the two form an unexpected bond along the way, finding common ground that they never expected they had.

The film was another feather in the cap of Crowe, who already had an Oscar to his name. Although his eventual role as Jor-El wasn’t a big one in Man of Steel, he nearly steals the show. You believe his desperation to save his son and how he’s fighting to save his planet. The monologue he gets to deliver is one of the best in any DC film. Meanwhile, Bale had already shown that he was a great Batman and Bruce Wayne, as it’s not easy to pull off both. Like Crowe, he eventually won an Oscar for The Fighter.

3:10 To Yuma Is One Of The Best Remakes Ever

Pulling off a successful remake can be difficult, especially for an iconic Western. 3:10 to Yuma is one of the best to ever do it, sitting at an impressive 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn’t far off from the 1957 version. The James Mangold (another veteran of comic book projects) movie was met with widespread acclaim, including receiving a perfect rating from famed critic Roger Ebert. He said, “Here the quality of the acting, and the thought behind the film, make it seem like a vanguard of something new, even though it’s a remake of a good movie 50 years old.”

With sparkling reviews like that, 3:10 to Yuma sits comfortably among the best remakes ever and on the shortlist of the best movies in both Bale and Crowe’s filmography.

Bale & Crowe Went On To Star In A Comic Book Movie Together

We never got to see Bale’s Batman share the screen with Crowe’s Jor-El since they were from unrelated DC properties. However, the two legendary actors went on to both appear in the MCU and debuted in the same movie. In 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, both actors jumped back into the realm of comic book projects. Christian Bale had the more notable role, appearing as Gorr the God Butcher, the main antagonist, while Russell Crowe had a smaller part as Zeus, the leader of the gods at Omnipotence City.

Bale got a better arc as Gorr than any of the heroes in the film. Watching him lose his daughter, turn on the gods who didn’t help him, and then eventually help her return at the expense of his own life was beautiful. His performance was the highlight of the movie, even if his scenes were way darker than the movie’s otherwise silly tone. Crowe leaned into the goofiness, giving his take on Zeus some comedic elements. It’s a testament to their versatility that they pulled off such different roles than what they’re typically known for.

Watching 3:10 to Yuma and then Thor: Love and Thunder back-to-back is a fun idea. You can see them bond on-screen as Crowe plays a villain and Bale is something of a hero, before Crowe has a much more lighthearted role and Bale portrays the villain. Add in their roles as Batman and Jor-El, and you’ve got an interesting weekend of movies and performances to watch.