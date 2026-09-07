A Piece of Evil Ash Memorabilia Just Sold For a Price That No One Saw Coming

When it comes to cult horror franchises, there are few that have managed to deliver like The Evil Dead. A low-budget “video nasty” released in 1981, Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell‘s nightmarish and unrelenting horror movie grew its cult following with Evil Dead II – which was famously a new version of the original with a bigger budget and wilder ending – and those fans have continued to support any new Evil Dead project ever since. While new movies in the franchise have been very much a straight up mean and nasty affair, in 1992 the third movie delivered a massive curveball with Army of Darkness, a medieval adventure that played up the comedy elements that became a signature of the Campbell’s later appearance in Ash vs Evil Dead. In a recent Prop Store auction, a screen-matched costume worn by Campbell in the movie tore through its $8,000 estimate to become a grail among Evil Dead fans.

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The item in question is the battle-damaged armor worn by Evil Ash, the deadite alter-ego of the movie’s protagonist Ash Williams. Campbell’s undead doppleganger wore the ghoulish costume in scenes towards the end of the movie and when the hammer came down the final bid price sat at $20,000, more than double its estimate. The Evil Dead has endured across five decades and this sale has proven that fans are still hailing to the king all these years later. The costume is a macabre piece that perfectly fits with the practical effects of the Evil Dead movies, comprising of a cape, blood-stained shirt, resin horned skull pins on the shoulders and a number of individual armor plates that make up the chest plate, arm, and hip coverings. The ensemble is marked with “Bruce C” and “SR” on its labels, something that has doubtlessly added to the mystical allure of the costume.

The Evil Dead Franchise Took an Unexpected Direction With Army of Darkness

Army of Darkness followed directly on from the ending of Evil Dead II, with Ash Williams unwittingly opening a portal to another dimension and being sucked back in time along with the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis. When Ash once again succeeds in awakening dark magic from the deadly book, he ends up creating Evil Ash, a skeletal clone of himself, who becomes the main antagonist of the movie. The film took the franchise where no one expected to go and even provided two different endings; one in which Ash found his way home and another in which he ended up in a future where the word had become a demon-filled ruin. The former of these would eventually become the opening of the Ash vs Evil Dead TV show, but once again the dystopian future never quite came around as the series was canceled after three seasons.

Now, The Evil Dead is back and bigger than ever. In 2013, Fede Alvarez’s remake of Raimi’s original movie took things back to the way they started with a nasty dark story that abandoned the comedy for through-the-fingers gore. Following the cancelation of Ash vs Evil Dead a new movie, Evil Dead Rise, was announced. Originally set to be a streaming exclusive, test audience reactions saw the film get a successful theatrical release, setting in motion not one but two further movies. Evil Dead Burn was released in July this year, continuing to impress long-term and new fans, and Evil Dead Wrath will hit cinemas in April 2028. Bruce Campbell may have confirmed that he is done playing Ash Williams – another reason why his Army of Darkness costume may have sold for the price it did – but the Evil Dead franchise is currently as far away from the grave as it could possibly be.