New Avengers: Doomsday Art Has Fans Speculating About a Major Plot Detail

Although the trailer has given us some hints, so many mysteries remain about Avengers: Doomsday, and fans are eager to find out what is in store. Already, the mere fact that Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom raises a whole host of questions, from whether he may be a Tony Stark variant to the possibility that what happened in Avengers: Endgame could have caused the events of Doomsday and more. Likewise, the fact that Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers is a mystery, as Steve seemed to stay back in time at the end of Endgame and then appear at the very end of that movie as a much older man.

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There are also countless questions to be answered about what we don’t yet know, such as which other characters could be making surprise appearances (many are hoping for Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch). Amid all of these questions and mysteries, fans are understandably looking for any possible details or hints about what this plot may entail. Now, that includes brand-new Doomsday art seemingly appearing on notebooks and similar supplies, and MCU fans have caught onto one detail in particular.

Does This New Art Tease the Involvement of the TVA?

There are innumerable rumors and theories about Doomsday circulating online, bolstered by the fact that we still know surprisingly little about the actual plot of the movie. Doctor Doom seems to have some sort of grievance with the Avengers, as he’s been heard saying they have been living stolen lives in the teasers, but even his actual motivations remain shrouded in mystery at this point. However, we do know that Loki is among the characters who are returning in Doomsday, which has already led to speculation that we could see the involvement of the TVA in Doomsday, given the events of the Loki show. Now, new art has potentially supported that exact possibility, according to some fans. Specifically, in the background of some new art for the movie, some fans are saying it looks like the TVA itself can be seen between Sam Wilson and Doctor Doom.

If that is indeed the TVA, then it could mean that the prominent fan theory that Doom may be trying to attack the TVA in Doomsday could be correct—which might in turn explain why Loki had to become involved, despite now being the God of Stories and theoretically being a bit more removed. This would also mean effectively blowing the plot of the movie wide open, as there are many characters who have no idea that the TVA even exists; this would undoubtedly completely change the way they see the multiverse. Of course, for now, this is entirely speculative. This is just one piece of art that seems to depict the TVA, and that is far from confirmation. However, this is a thrilling concept, and it would certainly make sense in the larger context of the MCU.