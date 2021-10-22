Dune Character Posters Released

Ahead of this week's IMAX-exclusive preview event, Warner Bros. has revealed the first character poster for Denis Villeneuve's Dune movie. This is the beginning of the second rollout for Dune after last year's first trailer debut. The coronavirus pandemic forced the studio to push the film's release back into October 2021. The new posters spotlight the key character in the film, including Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). There's also Zendaya as Chani and Javier Bardem as Stilgar, two of Dune's native Freman, and more. See all of the character posters below.

Warner Bros. describes Dune as "A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Dune opens in theaters on October 21st.