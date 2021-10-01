Dune Trailer Preview Event Headed Exclusively to IMAX Theaters This Month

✖

Dune will begin its march into theaters with an IMAX-exclusive preview later this month. On July 21st and 22nd, IMAX theaters in cities around the globe will screen a new look at Dune with never-before-seen footage, new music, and the look at the film's next trailer. This will be the second attempt by Warner Bros. to make a powerful first impression with Dune following last year's first trailer rollout hosted by Stephen Colbert. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic continued, and the film pushed back its December 2020 release into October 2021, though the film will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 3rd.

There was controversy over whether Dune would be included in Warner Bros.'s plans to simultaneously release all of its 2021 films in theaters and HBO Max. At last check, the film will debut on HBO Max in October.

YOUR DESTINY AWAITS. @IMAX presents: An Exclusive Look at DUNE featuring never-before-seen footage, music and a first look at the New Trailer. Reserve your seats NOW: https://t.co/IRn1Ta5mtp pic.twitter.com/iriDdfsntX — DUNE (@dunemovie) July 13, 2021

Dune stars Timothy Chalamet as Paul Atreides. Paul is the son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), who is destined to become a reluctant messiah. "The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero' s-journey of sorts," Chalamet said in an interview. "He thinks he's going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully, a decade later, or something like that."

Last year, Oscar Isaac said the film would not be for the faint of heart. He said that Villeneuve didn't shy away from the uglier portions of the story. "I couldn't imagine anyone more suited for the tone of the original Frank Herbert novels than Denis," he said. "There are some things that are — for lack of a better word — nightmarish about what you see… There's just this kind of brutalist element to it. It's shocking. It's scary. It's very visceral."

Warner Bros. describes Dune as "A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Dune opens in theaters on October 22nd.