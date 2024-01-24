Dune 2 Reveals New Epic Poster

Dune: Part Two just revealed a brand-new poster for upcoming sequel. IGN got hold of an exclusive image highlighting all of the returning characters and some newcomers. In Dednis Villeneuve's follow-up to the 2021 hit, Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides has a whole host of hurdles to clear. His family has been decimated during the conflict on Arrakis. If that wasn't enough, Paul's been having terrifying visions of a future that he's trying not let come to pass. Zendaya is back along with Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem and Charlotte Rampling.

It's nice to hear all those big name actors are making the return trip. However, there's a host of new faces present for this massive battle too. Chief among them is Austin Butler as a disquieting rival for Paul. Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken and Souheila Yacoub are also in the fold for Dune: Part Two. Hysterically, even the sand worm gets prime placement on this new poster. Warner Bros. Discovery also put out a more traditional poster with Chalamet and Zendaya centered. (Some of the more casual fans are going to recognize them most when this one hits theaters.) Check out the new poster down below for yourself.

(Photo: IGN/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Dune Director Proud Of Part 2

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

With Dune 2 growing nearer, Villeneuve's pride in the product is palpable. He talked to Variety about how much this film differs from its predecessor. While Dune spent a lot of time building up the central conflict in establishing Paul's role and whats to come, Dune 2 amps up the action as things hit the fan both narratively and physically If you thought the last movie could be a little brutal at time, you're going to need to prepare yourself for the return trip. Chalamet is already a bonafide star, but his profile is even higher than the first movie. So, a truly mesmerizing performance could do wonders here as well.

"For me, this film is much better than Part One," Villeneuve said during a South Korean press conference. "There's something more alive in it. There's a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn't reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I'm not saying the film is perfect, but I'm much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers."

Austin Butler Enters The Fray In Dune 2

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is on the scene in Dune 2 and he's going to push Paul to the absolute limit. Not too long ago, GQ sat down with Chalamet to discuss Austin Butler's part in the franchise. It feels like their on-screen bond really began to develop. Watching Butler's commitment to the craft inspired the leading man to challenge himself during production. People are already expecting fireworks later this year.

"I can't overstate how inspiring it was to me personally," Chalamet began. "Because here was someone who's a little older than me, but generationally we're similar, and I don't know how he would put it, but his journey was different than mine. But he takes the work incredibly seriously. And I feel like I hadn't seen that among someone my age, whether it was in drama school or on set, that did take the work that seriously but then after 'cut' wasn't, you know, in some show of how seriously they took it—and instead is this tremendously affable, wonderful man."

Do you like this Dune 2 poster? Let us know in the comments!