Tenet Getting 70MM IMAX Re-Release for One Week

Christopher Nolan is known for helming many fan-favorite films, and his latest movie is a frontrunner this awards season. Nolan's Oppenheimer has been the talk of the town for a while, and recently earned 13 Academy Award nominations, including one for Nolan for Best Director. A few of Nolan's films have been awards darlings, but there is one film that will go down in history as divisive. Tenet was released in 2020 amidst the pandemic and received mixed relations. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69% critics score, however, there were many folks who loved the film. Since a lot of fans missed Tenet in theaters the first time around, it's been announced that the movie is returning to theaters for one week in 70mm IMAX, IMAX Digital, and Standard 70mm beginning February 23rd.

Tickets are currently on sale for Tenet's one-week theatrical run. The upcoming screenings of the film also will feature exclusive footage from Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, which is heading to theaters in March.

"Seeing the way audiences responded to our large format presentations of Oppenheimer, I'm thrilled that Warner Bros. is giving audiences a chance to see Tenet the way it was intended to be seen, on the largest IMAX and large format film screens, and I'm honored to have our movie warm up the film projectors for Denis' jaw-dropping Dune: Part Two," Nolan shared in a press release.

"As an audience member, I have always valued Chris's forward thinking when it comes to shooting on film and especially in large formats," Villeneuve added. "As directors, we are completely in sync; on Dune, we shot several sequences for IMAX, and I simply loved it, so for Dune: Part Two, we pushed it to 100 percent of the movie. Working with the IMAX format was the only way to capture the experience of Arrakis, Giedi Prime and the Imperium for audiences. That is why I am just as eager to see Tenet again, but now in 70mm IMAX, the way they filmed it, to fully appreciate his vision for this incredible film."

You can check out the movie's re-release trailer below:

What Is Tenet About?

You can read Warner Bros.'s official description of Tenet below:

"John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle "Tenet." Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion. The international cast of Tenet also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh."

Tenet will be available to see again on the big screen for one week starting February 23rd. Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1st.