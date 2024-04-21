Dune: Part 3 Gets Exciting Update

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two was released this year, and it's been a hit at the box office in addition to being revered by critics and audiences alike. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and 95% audience score. Naturally, fans are wondering when the third installment is coming out, especially considering the sequel set up more stoy. Villeneuve previously spoke about the next movie, Dune: Messiah, and explained that he's not interested in rushing out the film. However, it was revealed earlier this month that the movie was in development. In a new interview with The New York Times, Villeneuve confirmed he is working on the script.

"That anger [felt by Zendaya's character at the end of Part Two] is tremendous," Villeneuve explained. "I don't want to reveal what I'm going to do with the third movie. I know exactly what to do. I'm writing it right now. But there's a lot of firepower there, and I'm very excited about that decision."

Denis Villeneuve Talks Dune: Messiah

"I did both movies back to back, which makes absolute sense for me," Villeneuve recently shared with Empire Magazine. "I felt that it was a good idea to move forward right after Part One. We were already designing, writing et cetera. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop, and I think it will be healthy to step back a little bit. First, make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper."

"If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do Dune Messiah, [it's] because it's going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don't do it," he added.

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

Dune: Part Two is now available on VOD.