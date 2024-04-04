Dune: Part Three Gets Biggest Update Yet

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two hit theaters last month, and it's having a successful run at the box office in addition to being a hit with critics and audiences alike. Fans are now wondering about the next installment, especially considering the second film sets up more of the story originally created by Frank Herbert. Villeneuve recently spoke about the next movie, Dune: Messiah, and explained that he's not interested in rushing out the film. Today, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Villeneuve is in talks to adapt the non-fiction book, Nuclear War: A Scenario. The report also gave a little update about the third Dune.

"Villeneuve and Legendary are currently developing a third movie in his Dune series that is based on the writings of sci-fi author Frank Herbert. Dune: Part Two, which hit theaters in March from Warner Bros., is currently the year's highest-grossing film domestically, having surpassed $250 million," THR wrote.

"I did both movies back to back, which makes absolute sense for me," Villeneuve recently shared with Empire Magazine. "I felt that it was a good idea to move forward right after Part One. We were already designing, writing et cetera. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop, and I think it will be healthy to step back a little bit. First, make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper."

"If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do Dune Messiah, [it's] because it's going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don't do it," he added.

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

