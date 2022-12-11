Dune: Part Two: Austin Butler Teases Working With Timothée Chalamet on Sequel

Austin Butler is currently making waves for his lead performance in Elvis, but that won't be the last fans see of the actor. Butler is currently filming Dune: Part Two with director Denis Villeneuve. He will be playing Feyd-Rautha, the favored nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard), leader of the rival house to House Atreides. In the books, he is more cunning than his brutish brother, "Beast" Rabban (Dave Bautista), and he ultimately becomes the primary antagonist to Paul Atreides, who will once again be played by Timothée Chalamet. Butler recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and teased working with Chalamet.

"We bonded immediately, I really love him a lot. I've been a huge fan of his work. Getting to be out there, there weren't a lot of people our age necessarily so we stuck together. He feels like a brother now. He's amazing, I really enjoyed the time with him," Butler shared. You can watch the clip below:

Austin Butler & I talked DUNE! How he got the role, his prep, his look, working with @RealChalamet.



Watch the full 40 minute episode of #happysadconfused here! https://t.co/WDP3gZTtMv pic.twitter.com/uGT5a0dmN2 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 8, 2022

During a recent interview with Variety, Butler talked more about joining the sequel.

"Well, I just love the first film so much. It was just a cinematic masterpiece. So the idea of getting to be a part of the world is just incredibly exciting. And Denis is one of my favorite filmmakers and just an amazing human being. He's so kind and I'm a fan of every one of those actors in the film, so I felt really honored." He added, "It's really surreal. You feel sort of like a kid in a, you know like in your favorite film, it's like walking onto the set of any film that you admire as a kid. Like walking on to Indiana Jones or something like that ... Movies that really impact you as a kid, that's how I felt."

What Has Timothée Chalamet Said About the New Dune Cast?

"Florence [Pugh] is really special," Chalamet shared with Variety. "She's an incredible actor. She was incredible in Dune -- seriously incredible. She brought a gravitas to the role. And I can't believe my good fortune at this young age...between Taylor Russell in Bones and All and Zendaya in Dune. And Austin Butler's in that movie too."

Chalamet added of Zendaya, "She hasn't wrapped yet, and it's amazing. She's bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance. And she's really become a sister. I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects."

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on November 3rd, 2023.