Dune, WandaVision, and Encanto Score Multiple Golden Globe Nominations

Comics and other geek media put in a pretty respectable showing this morning when the Golden Globe Awards released their list of 2021 nominees. WandaVision, Dune, and Encanto were particular standouts, with multiple high profile nominations each. While WandaVision didn’t get Watchmen levels of love, both of the lead actors nabbed a nomination, a testimony to how well the setup of an ever-changing world revolving around two relatable characters worked.

Dune similarly managed to nab multiple awards, and Disney’s Encanto snared all the things you would expect from a high profile animated film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elizabeth Olsen earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for her work on WandaVision. Paul Bettany earned the same nomination on the male side of the awards slate.

Critical darling Denis Villeneuve unsurprisingly nabbed a nomination for directing Dune. The movie itself got nominated for Best Motion Picture (Drama).

Emma Stone took a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Cruella.

Germaine Franco and Hans Zimmer earned nominations for Best Original Score for Encanto and Dune, respectively. Encanto also snared a nomination for Lin-Manuel Miranda for Best Original Song for “Dos Orugitas.”

Walt Disney Studios earned three of the five nominations for Best Motion Picture, Animated, for Encanto, Luca, and Raya and the Last Dragon. The other two nominees in that category were Neon’s Flee, and Totem Films’s My Sunny Maad.

Details on the Golden Globe Awards are still somewhat in limbo right now. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the awards, is facing criticism of its ethical practices and lack of diversity. The scandals pushed NBC to drop the awards show from broadcast, and a number of celebrities have pledged to avoid working with the HFPA or appearing at the Globes until the issues are resolved.