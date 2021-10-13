Dune Star Zendaya Describes Bonding With Timothee Chalamet During Filming

Zendaya described how she bonded with Timothee Chalamet during the filming of Dune. EW had an extensive interview with the entire cast and the two young actors were front and center. Paul Atreides might be the core of the film, but Zendaya’s performance figures heavily into the trailers as well. Because of Spider-Man: No Way Home and some other commitments, the actress wasn’t on-location for very long. But, that short time alongside the rest of these talents in the Middle East was an experience that had her not wanting to leave when her week was up. In particular, she compliments Chalamet and director Denis Villeneuve for their professionalism and vision for the story. Check out what she had to say down below:

“I didn’t want to leave,” Zendaya explained. “Denis had such a warmth, and there was a familial quality to the way it felt when I got there. I felt very welcomed by the crew and cast, everybody was so lovely to me. Denis is so detail-oriented and thoughtful; any question I had, he had thought about before. He had answers for everything, so I was able to speak with him and develop Chani very quickly. I became very close with Timothée. We were like, ‘Oh, this is great, we’re gonna be besties, I can tell.’”

Last year, the actress lauded her co-star in a conversation with Empire Magazine. She couldn’t say enough about how much the trailer floored her.

“I met Timothée Chalamet at my chemistry-read [for Dune],” she revealed. “I felt like we’d known each other forever, like he was my homie growing up. We became really great friends. He’s very talented… Dune was incredible. I wasn’t in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I called Timothée and said, ‘Dude! You should be proud.’ It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It’s fun to escape into another world.”

Warner Bros. describes the film down below:

“A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

