Dune Actress Zendaya Praises Co-Star Timothee Chalamet

Denis Villeneuve's Dune hits theaters this December and fans are getting eager for the film's first trailer to land online this week for their best look yet at Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides. But while fans have to wait to see how the actor brings the character to life in on the big screen, his co-star Zendaya has nothing but praise for Chalamet, describing him as a great friend and commenting on his talent.

Zendaya told Empire Magazine (via Discussing Film) that upon meeting Chalamet, she felt like she'd known him forever and that he's "very talented".

"I met Timothée Chalamet at my chemistry-read [for Dune]," she said. "I felt like we'd known each other forever, like he was my homie growing up. We became really great friends. He's very talented."

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

While it sounds like Zendaya had a very positive experience working with Chalamet, she's also previously praised other aspects of her Dune experience as well, telling InStyle that she's already seen the trailer and was so excited about it that she immediately reached out to Chalamet to tell him he should be proud.

"Dune was incredible. I wasn't in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'" she said. "I called Timothée and said, 'Dude! You should be proud.' It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It's fun to escape into another world."

Fans will get a look at that trailer soon. A teaser debuted in theaters with Christopher Nolan's Tenet on September 2nd and a full trailer is expected to be released online on Wednesday, September 9th.

Dune's cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's novel. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo, and Villeneuve are producing the film. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Herbert W. Gains, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Dune opens December 18th.