Dune Star Zendaya Confirms She's Seen the Trailer

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Fans caught their first glimpse at the new Dune earlier this year with a series of photos, but we've all been patiently waiting to catch our first glimpse at actual footage, with star Zendaya recently confirming that she has seen the film's trailer and it inspired her to immediately reach out to co-star Timothée Chalamet to share her excitement of what she saw. The actress also confirmed that she isn't featured prominently in the film, though director Denis Villeneuve has amassed an impressive ensemble to share the spotlight. The new Dune reboot is currently set to land in theaters on December 18th.

"Dune was incredible. I wasn't in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'" Zendaya shared with InStyle. "I called Timothée and said, 'Dude! You should be proud.' It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It's fun to escape into another world."

Despite there currently being no announced date to release more official looks at the upcoming film, some fans have theorized that, were it not for the coronavirus pandemic, we would have already seen the trailer.

One of the most anticipated movies of the summer was Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which was supposed to hit theaters last month. With the film being produced by Warner Bros., who also produced the new Dune, and with both films being major spectacles, some fans assumed the Dune trailer would have premiered in front of Tenet. Adding legitimacy to this theory is that a report from last week claimed that the trailer had been rated in international markets and that it will play in front of anniversary screenings of Nolan's Inception. Zendaya's confession at having seen the trailer makes it seem even more likely that audiences will be able to witness the trailer imminently.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The new Dune reboot is currently set to land in theaters on December 18th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.