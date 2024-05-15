Disney Parks Teases More Moana Experiences Coming

Moana is going to be getting some more focus at Disney Parks in the coming years. Right now, Disney's upfront presentations are going on and CEO Bob Iger singled out Moana as a big factor in the parks. He said, "We're starting to lean into investment in Moana in the parks." That's good news for the young fans who helped make that movie the most streamed film of 2023. But, for people wondering which properties will get the boost from the recently approved DisneylandForward initiative, you have a clearer picture of what might be ahead for the California parks in particular.

A recent Disney investor call saw Iger mention Avatar Land as a strong possibility for the next big development at Disneyland. The version of this experience in Walt Disney World remains wildly popular. (This is probably even more true after Avatar: The Way of Water cleaned up at the box office a few years ago!) But, now you should probably start imagining what a Moana experience would look like out there in Anaheim as well. There have already been attempts to incorporate the animated film at other locations. But, with the recent streaming numbers and this public consideration, fans should expect it near the front of the line when discussions on what to place in that new development land take place.

(Photo: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

DisneylandForward Gets Approved By Anaheim City Council

(Photo: Disney)

Just a few days ago, the city of Anaheim decided to push forward with DisneylandForward, an initiative to broaden the scope of attractions around the area that Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure currently occupy in the city. Of course, hardcore Disney fans immediately began discussing what properties would get focus. It's not hard to imagine Moana, Avatar, Black Panther, and other fan-favorites like Frozen getting strong consideration in the years ahead. On the Disney Parks Blog, Disneyland president Ken Potrock celebrated the vote being completed.

"Exciting news out of Anaheim tonight – I'm thrilled to share that the city council has given final approval for DisneylandForward, and the next era of Disneyland Resort is about to begin! We've worked closely with city staff, neighbors, and our local community over the past three years to make sure DisneylandForward is a win for everyone – I'm grateful the city council agrees and voted to work with us on this legacy project that will set up Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for an incredibly bright future," Potrock wrote. "With updated land use approvals through DisneylandForward, we can build new entertainment experiences for our fans, create thousands of new jobs, and bring new revenue streams to Anaheim."

