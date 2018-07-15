Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Tom Cruise Open to Working Together



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Cruise are about to go head-to-head at the box office this month, but there might come a time when the two are in the same movie together. The action stars recently expressed interest in joining forces for an epic blockbuster.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada while promoting Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cruise took a fan-submitted question about working with Johnson in a future movie.

“Sure, absolutely,” Cruise said. “That’d be fun.”

Johnson spotted the interview of course, and said he would be down for the opportunity.

“Haha oh trust me brother.. the ‘fun’ we would have is a massive understatement. Second only to the fun, the world would have watching us on screen together. One day we’ll make it happen. Pumped up for [Mission: Impossible],” Johnson wrote.

In an Access Hollywood interview, Johnson jokingly said he got the Skyscraper part because Cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger passed on the role.

Johnson stars in Skyscraper, which opened this weekend. Cruise’s sixth Mission: Impossible movie opens on July 27, meaning that the two films will go head-to-head at the box office that weekend.

Skyscraper is expected to have a tough weekend, with Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 3 also opening this weekend. According to Forbes, the “Die Hard-meets-Towing Inferno” movie only made $9.27 million on Friday and will likely not hit $25 million. That is a rarity for Johnson, whose Rampage made $36.7 million when it opened in April.

Skyscraper is still expected to do well internationally for Universal and Legendary. Universal is projecting a $41.2 million weekend from 57 foreign markets.

As for Fallout, it is expected to gross between $48 million and $68 million. The film follows the action in 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, which grossed $682 million worldwide. The new movie, which includes a death-defying skydiving scene, also earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

Unfortunately for fans of the two stars, they both have busy schedules. Skyscraper is already Johnson’s third movie in six months, and he is still starring in HBO’s Ballers. He also just started filming on the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He is also working on a sequel to San Andreas and is hoping to make DC Comics’ Black Adam movie. He has also been linked to remakes of Big Trouble in Little China and Doc Savage.

Cruise has already started work on Top Gun: Maverick and is expected to make Luna Park with Edge of Tomorrow filmmaker Doug Liman.