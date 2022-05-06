Emily Blunt Is Hopeful for Husband John Krasinski's Fantastic Four Future

During an appearance at the London Film Festival recently, Emily Blunt sounded off on her husband's involvement the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying that she hopes there's more to come on that score, but at this point you never know. The Jungle Cruise star is married to John Krasinski, star of The Office and Jack Ryan, and the pair have long been fancast in the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm for The Fantastic Four. Earlier this year, it seemed like those dreams may have finally come true, with Krasinski appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...playing Reed.

Any excitement fans had for that moment was short-lived, because the alternate universe where Krasinski's Reed came from saw its greatest heroes dispatched in seconds via a number of elaborate and gruesome beatdowns from the Scarlet Witch. Since then, fans have wondered whether Krasinski's appearance was a one-off gag, or whether we might see more of him when The Fantastic Four is released in a couple years.

"I was really happy for him because I think he's a huge fan," Blunt told Hey U Guys. "And I understand why it's such an ardent passionate religion for people. It's a huge part of our cinematic history now. So he was thrilled."

You can see the interview below.

Krasinski's casting is an interesting experiment for Marvel, since fans have been so actively calling for him to get the part. The decision to bring him in, then, sets up a conflict: anybody who takes over the part when the FF get their own movie, will necessarily be compared to Krasinski. Except, Krasinski only got 3 minutes, not a movie. So really, the new actor would be compared to what fans think Krasinski would have done.

"It's so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be," Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi shared. "And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.' I've always really enjoyed all of his performances.'"

The current plan is for Fantastic Four to be released on February 14, 2025. That means sometime next year, it's likely we'll start to get some real movement on casting and development news. We'll see then what Krasinski's future looks like.