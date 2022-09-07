Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm

Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.

Fantastic Four has been at the forefront of the rumor mill for weeks now, after it was reported that WandaVision director Matt Shankman was in talks for the film. At the same time, casting for The Fantastic Four reboot has been a hotly debated topic, after Marvel Studios already gave fans one big fan-cast for the F4...

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw John Krasinski appear in the MCU as Reed Richards – the exact casting fans wanted for years. However, as we later learned, Krasinski's Reed Richards was MCU fan-service, not official canon casting:

"It's so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be," director Sam Raimi shared. "And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.' I've always really enjoyed all of his performances.'"

Well, John Krasinski wasn't fan-cast in Fantastic Four all by himself: fans have always wanted his wife, actress Emily Blunt, to share the screen with him in F4 – as they did in Krasinski's hit horror film, A Quiet Place. Marvel fans have honestly been carrying a casting torch for Emily Blunt as both Black Widow and Invisible Woman for years, and this is about as close to it as they've ever felt.

That's all to say: Jodie Comer has more than proven that she will make Sue Storm one of the most formidable and leading characters of the next era of the MCU. She's stolen the screen away from some of the biggest screen talents out there right now (Ryan Reynolds, Adam Driver, Matt Damon) – not to mention propelling Killing Eve to three Emmy noms and one win over the course of four seasons. The real question is: If Jodie Comer is indeed the MCU Invisible Woman, who can hope to stand opposite her as Reed Richards?

Right now, rumors are swirling that another breakout star for playing a TV serial killer (YOU's Penn Badgley) could be revealed at D23 as Mister Fantastic. Wouldn't that be a wild pairing?

Fantastic Four will be released on November 8, 2024.