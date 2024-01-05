Emma Stone Gives Long-Awaited Update on Cruella 2 Status

Between Poor Things and The Curse, Emma Stone has been on our screens in some memorable ways in the past few months. One upcoming project starring the actress that fans want to see come to fruition is a sequel to Disney's Cruella, which has been reported to be in the works since the first film debuted midway through 2021. Updates surrounding a hypothetical Cruella 2 have yet to surface in the years since, and in a recent interview with Variety, Stone gave somewhat of an indication as to why. When asked when Cruella 2 might begin filming, Stone confirmed that no plans are currently in place, but that she wouldn't be opposed to returning to the character.

"You tell me. Hopefully sooner, rather than later," Stone explained. "There's a work in progress kind of thing going on. Yeah, yeah. We'll see... She's a blast, so we'll see."

Emma Stone says the #Cruella sequel is a "work in progress" and will begin shooting "hopefully sooner, rather than later." https://t.co/C1Cjm8RD4R pic.twitter.com/Kfl1qk2oxV — Variety (@Variety) January 5, 2024

What Would Cruella 2 Be About?

Outside of Stone's return, confirmed details around Cruella 2 have not been made public, and it is unclear if the film would remake the events of 101 Dalmatians in any way. Previous rumors had suggested that Cruella 2 could be a musical, with pop superstar Taylor Swift possibly portraying the new villain.

"I would love to return," Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who portrayed Anita in Cruella, told ComicBook.com in 2021. "And I mean, for me, I got to work on a really great film with incredible costumes, incredible set design, and really lovely actors. And that's kind of all you can hope for. I kind of like, I won, so yeah. Who would not want to come back for more of that?"

What Was Cruella About?

Disney's Cruella follows the early days of one of cinema's most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains. During the 1970s London punk rock revolution, a young grifter transforms herself into the raucous, revenge-bent Cruella de Vil. The film also starred Emma Thompson as Baroness Von Hellman, Joel Fry as Jasper, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Emily Beecham as Catherine, Mark Strong as John, John McCrea as Artie, Jamie Demetriou as Gerald, and Kayvan Novak as Rodger Dearly.

"There's sort of conversations about what that will be," director Craig Gillespie said of a potential sequel. "Where this world takes us now, and then I think they'll be diving into it. We're in that exploratory phase right now, but they've got a lot of ideas that are exciting. Maybe a whole other movie," he added when we brought up Cruella's post-credit scene, which teased a set-up for 101 Dalmatians. What I loved about the end of Cruella is... I kept calling it the graduate moment. Which, Dustin Hoffman sits at the back of the bus, and then he's not sure if this is actually what he wanted. There's that sort of awkward hesitation. It's the same when she walks into Hellman's Hall. She's been striving and fighting for this throughout the whole film, and then she suddenly realizes the sacrifice. It's like she's lost Estella. She's less that part of herself. You know? Now she has this public persona that she has to sort of live up to. That conflict I felt was really interesting, and think by the time she gets to... In my mind, by the time she gets 101 Dalmatians, she's pretty much gone to the dark side. Right now, there's a gray area. How she gets to that dark side will be interesting."

What do you think of Emma Stone's new update about Cruella 2? Do you hope the movie becomes a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!