Disney's Cruella Gets Manga Prequel

As the movie industry sets its sights on a better year following 2020, Disney is helping lead the charge back to theaters. Not long ago, Disney's Cruella went live, and the live-action romp was met with favorable reviews. And now, it seems like Viz Media is bringing Cruella to life with a manga of its own!

The update was shared today as Viz Media posted its licenses for August 2021. It turns out Viz Media will be releasing a manga inspired by Cruella, and it will tell Estella's story before her big-screen adventure got underway.

(Photo: Viz Media)

"She wasn’t born Cruella. Gifted with talent, innovation, and ambition, Estella dreamed of becoming a fashion designer, but the world seemed intent on making sure her dreams would never come true," the manga's official synopsis reads.

"The life of an amateur thief is hardly a glamourous one, but in 1970s London, at the crossroads of fashion, Estella has a vision for herself and her designs, if only she can afford it! Witness Estella’s life on the streets with her best friends and partners in (petty) crime, Horace and Jasper, before the infamous diva Cruella emerges to make sure no one gets in her way!"

The manga, which will hit shelves on August 3rd, looks like a gorgeous adaptation from the front. The manga is even headed up by Hachi Ishie who you may not be familiar with. The artist has tackled a couple of titles like Rojiura Brothers and Canis Series to date. And now, Disney has teamed up with the artist for a special Cruella romp.

If you have not seen Cruella just yet, you can still catch the live-action romp in select theaters. The movie is also available to stream on Disney+ for an additional fee. Cruella stars Emma Stone in its titular role alongside talent like Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, and more.

What do you think of this Cruella manga? Will you be checking out this Disney prequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.