Cruella 2 Makeup Artists Confirm Sequel Script is Currently Being Written

A Cruella sequel was officially announced last summer and now, the Disney film’s Oscar-nominated makeup artists confirm that work is underway on the sequel’s script. On the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards, Nadia Stacey and Julia Vernon told Variety that they are returning for Cruella 2 and while work on the film itself hasn’t begun, the script is currently being written — and they have hopes that the sequel will take the story into a specific decade.

“They’re working on the script at the moment,” Stacey said. “My only hope is, I know nothing, but my hope is we’re moving into the 80s … get your rollers out, lots of perms. We’d have such a new era to explore.”

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella stars Emma Stone as the titular Cruella de Vil. The film, which was released both in theaters and on Disney+ on the platform’s Premiere Access premium tier last year, was a huge hit for Disney. As such, it didn’t take Disney long to announce the sequel which will see Stone return to star as well as see the return of Gillespie as the director. With the script still being written, there isn’t a lot in the way of detail known about the sequel, though Gillespie has previously teased that he’d like to see Emma Thompson return as the Baroness.

“There’s sort of conversations about what that will be. Where this world takes us now, and then I think they’ll be diving into it. We’re in that exploratory phase right now, but they’ve got a lot of ideas that are exciting,” Gillespie teased. “Maybe a whole other movie,” he added when we brought up Cruella‘s post-credit scene, which teased a set-up for 101 Dalmatians.

“What I loved about the end of Cruella is… I kept calling it the graduate moment. Which, Dustin Hoffman sits at the back of the bus, and then he’s not sure if this is actually what he wanted. There’s that sort of awkward hesitation. It’s the same when she walks into Hellman’s Hall. She’s been striving and fighting for this throughout the whole film, and then she suddenly realizes the sacrifice. It’s like she’s lost Estella. She’s less that part of herself. You know? Now she has this public persona that she has to sort of live up to. That conflict I felt was really interesting, and think by the time she gets to… In my mind, by the time she gets 101 Dalmatians, she’s pretty much gone to the dark side. Right now, there’s a gray area. How she gets to that dark side will be interesting.”

“I can’t answer this question,” he replied when we asked if Thompson would be returning. “It would be a shame if she wasn’t in it, wouldn’t it?” he added.

