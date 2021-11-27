Here’s When Marvel’s Eternals Is Streaming on Disney+

When is Marvel’s Eternals streaming on Disney+? The third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, Eternals opened only in theaters on November 5 and will debut on the Disney+ streaming service after a minimum of 45 days of theatrical exclusivity. Unlike Marvel’s Black Widow, which was available for streaming with an additional fee via Disney Premier Access the same day it opened in theaters, Eternals was never digitally released for Disney+ subscribers to stream at home. Here’s when Eternals is streaming free for all subscribers on Disney+ and how to watch Eternals at home:

Is Eternals Streaming on Disney+?

Marvel’s Eternals is playing only in theaters. Disney guaranteed a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release for Eternals, putting the earliest possible Disney+ date on or around December 20, 2021.

When Will Eternals Be Available to Stream on Disney+?

Eternals will reportedly reach Disney+ after nearly 70 days in theaters. According to Streaming Guider, Eternals will become available to stream on Disney+ on January 12, 2022.

Where Can I Stream Eternals?

Eternals will become available for digital download on platforms like Apple TV and Prime Video once it’s streaming on Disney+. If you have an active Disney+ subscription, you can stream Eternals at no additional cost starting January 12.

What Is Eternals About?

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

