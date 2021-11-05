Eternals: Leaked LEGO Sets Tease Film's Cosmic Plot

✖

The onslaught of Eternals leaks continue, this time stemming from the release of a Canadian LEGO catalog. Still nearly a year from release, fans of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe feature have gotten several peaks at the property through various ways, typically involving merchandising for the movie. First, there were the leaks of Hasbro's Marvel Legends line; next, a t-shirt with some of the film's characters on it. Now, four different LEGO sets have surfaced, each adding a different piece of the puzzle.

The sets range from a 133-piece set for $13.99 all the way up to the massive 1,040-piece "Rise of the Domo set." Throughout all four sets, Deviants have a dominant presence — appearing more as beasts rather than their comic book counterparts. In the "Eternals' Aerial Assualt" set, minifigs of Ikaris and Sprite face-off against a flying unnamed Deviant.

Then there's the 197-piece "Deviant Ambush!" set that features Thena (Angelina Jolie), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), and Makarri (Lauren Ridloff) fighting a sig-legged Deviant, again unnamed. Most interesting of them all, however, is another set that apparently confirms the involvement of the Celestial Arishem. First surfacing earlier this year in a Funko POP! leak, Arishem the Judge serves as leader of the Celestials, and will get his own figure in set with Ajak (Salma Hayek), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Ikaris (Richard Madden), and Sersi (Gemma Chan.

Finally, there's "Rise of the Domo," the biggest set of the bunch that also includes "the Domo," a spaceship used by the Eternals. Interestingly enough, this set features nearly every Eternal minifig, including Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry). It also includes pieces to build two Deviants beasts as well. Interestingly enough, Domo is an Eternals character in the comics, so Marvel Studios may have repurposed the name for the ship in live-action.

As with LEGO sets of the past, just because it made it into a set doesn't set it in stone for an appearance in the movie. In fact, the toymaker oftentimes takes certain liberties with the creation of these sets as they hold licenses to the entire Marvel Brand. Case in point, there was a Daredevil Easter egg included in an Avengers: Infinity War set.

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5, 2021.

