Eternals Star Richard Madden Discusses the Fate of Ikaris (Exclusive)

Eternals star Richard Madden addressed Ikaris' fate after the events of the Marvel movie. Spoiler alert for a two-year-old film, but the character basically killed himself at the end of that project. However, during an interview for Citadel on Prime Video, Comicbook.com's Chris Killian had to at least ask the actor for his thoughts on the future. Madden thinks it would be pretty hard to come back from the center of the sun. But, to be clear, he could know something we don't. Despite some mixed critical reception, Eternals was one of the most-streamed Disney+ programs for the year it released in theaters. And with Phase 5 picking up, it seems like time for one or more of these heroes to reappear. Check out the exchange up above.

"Well, he flew into the sun. That's kind of hard to come back from," Madden joked. "Isn't it?" Chris Killian laughed at the banter and pointed out, "But, I mean, if he's like Superman, that just makes him more powerful. He's just gonna come back unstoppable. So, we don't have a sun anymore. Thanks a lot." It does sound like the bad boy Eternal probably won't be back in the picture anytime soon.

When Will We See Eternals Characters Pop-Up Again?

One person from Eternals that MCU fans have been wondering about a lot is Kit Harrington. Dane Whitman was last seen with the Ebony Blade after the climax of the film. It seems as thought the Game of Thrones star's next appearance could be in Blade. Talking to SiriusXM back near the film's release, Harrington sounded excited for the future.

I'm a big fan of the MCU. So when they come knocking it's very exciting," Harington explained. "What did interest me about that piece was that it as Chloe Zhao directing. I met her and spoke with her and was so impressed by her. The cast was sort of phenomenal and wide-ranging and diverse. It just looked like they were doing something really different with this movie. I can't tell you much about it but we filmed it pre-pandemic. And it's coming out finally, it was sort of frustrating that it got pushed back so much. But now I'll be going on and doing some press for that soon and it's really exciting."

