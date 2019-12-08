Kevin Feige Teases If The Eternals Will Include Thanos and the Deviants

Today managed to be a major surprise for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fans at CCXP in Brazil were treated to the debut of footage from next year’s century-spanning epic The Eternals. Marvel Studios‘ next superteam will team the spotlight when the film premieres in November 2020, but a few fans were lucky enough to get a glimpse at the upcoming movie. After the event, Marvel boss Kevin Feige was on hand to reveal new details about the project and offered a tease for the possible return of a certain Mad Titan.

Many fans of Marvel Comics likely know that Thanos is a member of the offshoot race known as the Deviants and comes from their colony on Titan. Feige confirmed to Omelete that the Deviants would appear in the film, though they would not look like they appear in the comics — in fact, the character Druig, played by Barry Keoghan, is the best example fans received for how the Deviants will look in the movie.

“Deviants are in the film,” Feige explained. “We’ll see Deviants that will look unlike any Deviants you’ve seen in the comics. This is a new form of Deviants we’re revealing in the movie.”

When asked whether or not Thanos would appear in the movie, Feige offered a vague tease — but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

“Thanos in the comics was an Eternal on Titan, there may be connections but really this about new ten characters that are played by an incredible group of actors that we’re focusing on,” Feige confirmed.

Some people might be skeptical about the future of Marvel’s success as they focus on new characters such as the Eternals, but Feige explained that there is one key to their success that has made the MCU one of the most successful movie franchises on the planet.

“I’ll let you in on a secret: you’ve just got to make a great movie. You just have to work very hard to make a great movie,” Feige explained. “People did not know Iron Man — I think some of you might have known Iron Man, the people at the biggest pop culture festival in the world knew Iron Man before we made the movie — but most of the moviegoing audience of the world didn’t.”

Fans will get to see the fruits of Marvel’s labors when The Eternals premieres on November 6, 2020.