Eternals Star Haaz Steiman Speaks Out on Marvel's First Gay Romance

✖

When Marvel's Eternals is released (currently scheduled for November of this year assuming there are no further delays) it will mark the 26th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but only the first to feature an on-screen same sex romance. Actor Haaz Steiman will appear as part of the couple with Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry who takes on the part of the Eternal Phastos. In a new interview about what to expect, Steiman opened up about the relationship that we'll get to see in the movie and confirmed some details that had previously not been known about the feature.

"I have not. If I’m not Angelina Jolie or Salma Hayek, you know I haven’t seen it," Steiman told NewNowNext (H/T The Direct). "It’s my first Marvel film, so of course I’m excited. My gut feeling is you’ll be so proud. What Marvel has been able to accomplish, I’m so proud of them because they approached it in a very thoughtful way, and Phastos is one of the biggest superheroes in the film. I’m his husband, an architect; we have a child. Even though I wished I was the superhero, because when will we see an Arab Muslim openly gay actor playing a superhero? I can’t wait to see it."

Steiman previously confirmed that the movie will feature an on-screen kiss between the two of them in a separate interview with the same outlet.

"Oh, yeah, absolutely, and it’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set," Sleiman explained. "For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part."

Directed by Chloe Zhao, the movie will also include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington will also appear as Dane Whitman aka The Black Knight.

Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021.