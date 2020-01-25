New Eternals Set Photos Show Off Kit Harington’s Black Knight

This might seem like a light year for Marvel Studios in comparison to previous years, but the production company is hard at work on their next major epic after the events of Avengers: Endgame. And now it looks like fans are finally getting their best look yet at a new hero in the Black Knight, who will aid in the war against the Deviants in the upcoming Marvel movie The Eternals, which is currently filming and nearing the end of production. They are currently filming a massive battle scene which seems to put the public in danger, forcing the secretive race of super beings to reveal themselves to the world.

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington will be playing Dane Whitman AKA Black Knight, and fans are getting a new glimpse at the hero in action thanks to new set photos from The Eternals.

There has been a lot of talk about The Eternals and how the upcoming film will set up the future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes taking a break after Avengers: Endgame. Black Knight could play a major part in that future, especially so given that Marvel Studios recruited Game of Thrones‘ standout Jon Snow actor Kit Harington for the role.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously spoke about the opportunity to bring Harington into the MCU, hinting that the character could play a big role in the future of the franchise.

“He’s a really amazing actor, and this part came up in The Eternals film that we’re doing,” Feige told Good Morning America at Disney’s D23 Expo last year. “We were so happy when he agreed to join, and it is a part that could perhaps grow into something else in the future.”

It’s unclear if Harington’s character will obtain the mystical Ebony Blade that imbues him with the powers of the Black Knight, but the upcoming movie is positioning him to become a major force.

We’ll see what happens when The Eternals premieres in theaters on November 6th.