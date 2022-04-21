Euphoria Star Reacts to The Legend of Zelda Fan Cast

✖

Late last month, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer appeared at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party in a stunning Rick Owens fishtail gown. The dress was a big hit with fashion enthusiasts, but it was also embraced by fans of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda franchise; Schafer's outfit led to a number of fans comparing her look to that of Princess Zelda herself. Entertainment Tonight recently asked Schafer if she had seen these comparisons, and the actress seemed genuinely surprised, but open to the idea. Schafer also stated that she "played that video game a bunch" when she was a kid.

Video of Schafer's reaction to the fan cast can be found in the Tweet from Entertainment Weekly embedded below. A fan cast video of Schafer as Zelda can be found right here.

Hunter Schafer reacts to fans wanting her to play Zelda in a live-action series. #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Hb6FfxRzWC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 21, 2022

The Legend of Zelda first released on the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1986. Since then, the series has become one of Nintendo's biggest, resulting in a number of games across various platforms, as well as tons of merchandise. Shockingly, the series has never received a live-action adaptation in television or film. A series based on the games was rumored to be in development at Netflix a few years ago, but Nintendo allegedly canceled those plans after news began to leak about the project.

While a number of studios and companies have expressed an interest in bringing Nintendo franchises to the big and small screen, the Japanese company has been understandably hesitant. This likely stems from embarrassment over the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie, which was a critical and commercial flop. However, things seem to be changing, as a Mario animated film is set to release later this year from Universal. If the film proves successful, it could convince the company to expand to other movie and TV projects. Perhaps we could actually see Schafer get the chance to play Zelda if the series ever does get adapted! For now, we'll just have to wait and see.

Are you a fan of the Zelda franchise? Do you think Hunter Schafer would make a good Zelda? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!