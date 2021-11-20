Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2021

The final month of the year is upon us and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has given us the final list of fresh content that will be available on the streaming service in December of 2021 including plenty of all-new originals and films that will also be premiering in theaters at the same time. Among the movies that will debut on HBO Max in December will be the highly anticipated . Hits from earlier this year including Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Suicide Squad are also set to return along with older hits like Chicago, The Truman Show, and Se7en. HBO Max original debuting in December will include the Succession season three finale, Station Eleven, and And Just Like That…, the sequel series to Sex and the City.

A press release from WarnerMedia also shouts out new shows including: Limited series “Landscapers” (12/6), starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis. is “inspired by real events” and “tells a unique love story involving a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham;” reality competition series Finding Magic Mike (12/16); the highly anticipated second season of Beforeigners (12/23); animated series Santa Inc. (12/2); season one finale of Gossip Girl (12/2); and the series finale of Insecure (12/26).

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN DECEMBER:

December 1:

12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)

20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

This HBO feature documentary, directed by Andy Ostroy, the late Adrienne Shelly’s husband, is a celebration of the life and work of the actor, filmmaker, wife and mother and a personal exploration of grief.

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

Blade II, 2002

Bolero, 1984 (HBO)

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Chicago, 2002

Cloud Atlas, 2012

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

Jupiter Ascending, 2015

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)

Limbo, 2020 (HBO)

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

The Mask, 1994

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021

The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984

No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018

Pulse, 2006 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

Viva, 2015 (HBO)

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

December 2

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Through several interviews with renowned jazz critics, music professors and writers, and including a new in-depth, intimate interview with the artist, Listening to Kenny G is a multifaceted exploration of the two extremes between the musician’s critics and his superfans, revealing a meditation on the larger idea of artistic taste and how our musical preferences define us.

Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere

The new series welcomes kids ages three to five to a world full of possibilities as it teaches how to deal with setbacks in a meaningful way while promoting the development of self-efficacy and self confidence.

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Maria (Leticia Dolera) finds it harder to connect with her baby than she ever would have imagined. Though Pablo (Font García) is back in love with Cris (Celia Freijeiro), Cris searches restlessly for the ultimate amorous adventure. Esther’s (Aixa Villagrán) wedding with her new partner Julia is coming up but she can never find the right moment to tell her that she’s not ready yet.

Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere

Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls, the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus, is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream – to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

December 3

Breathe the Night

Craig of the Creek, Season 3

Hood River, 2021

Mike & Molly

Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020

December 4

The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3

At the Ready, 2021

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)

In this hilarious, confessional hour of stand-up, Drew Michael airs his issues with relationships, social media, and comedy as therapy.

December 5

Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale

The story follows the fierce and charming 18-year-old Julie (Marie Reuther) on a journey of rediscovery, after losing her parents and brother in a plane crash. Suddenly, she finds herself alone in a large mansion with expensive cars in the garage, and, in theory, everything that most people only dream of: youth, beauty and money – lots of money – but material possessions hold no value to Julie anymore and she is forced to search for a reason to go on. She embarks on a wild and turbulent trip that takes her from her native Denmark to the far corners of the world. The series is based on the novel Muleum by Erlend Loe.

December 6

The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

From acclaimed director Alex Gibney (HBO’s “The Crime of the Century,” “Agents of Chaos,” “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”), this documentary tells the chilling story of Abu Zubaydah, the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA’s program of Enhanced Interrogation Techniques (EITs), later identified as torture by those outside the agency.

Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Inspired by real events, LANDSCAPERS tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (Thewlis and Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Will Sharpe (“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” “Flowers”) directs the exploration of love and fantasy, which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Additional cast includes Kate O’ Flynn (“Bridget Jones’s Baby”), Dipo Ola (“We Hunt Together”), Samuel Anderson (“The History Boys”), David Hayman (“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”), Felicity Montagu (“I’m Alan Partridge”), and Daniel Rigby (“Eric and Ernie,” “Flowers).

December 7

The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Slow Hustle, directed by Sonja Sohn, follows Detective Suitor’s widow and local investigative reporters as they work to get answers in the Suiter case and hold the Baltimore Police Department and City Hall accountable. The conflicting theories on his death speak to stark divisions between the involved parties – an independent review board ruled his death a suicide, a theory that the Suiter family strongly resists. As new evidence emerges, the mystery deepens. It is revealed that Suiter had been summoned to testify in the now infamous Gun Trace Task Force trial, an elite police unit that proved to be one of the dirtiest in Baltimore’s recent history. Was his death a calculated effort to keep him silent, or was Suiter himself a cop under scrutiny with a past he couldn’t face?

December 9

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Season 1

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT… , the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City,” from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Gossip Girl Season 1, Finale

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Brimming with the sights and sounds of the era and hearing from many of the key players at the time, MR. SATURDAY NIGHT details Robert Stigwood’s rise on the music scene in Britain in the 60s, and his years of cultural dominance in America as a manager, producer and taste-making genius. His crowning achievement was optioning a gritty New York Magazine article by Nik Cohn titled “Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night” and taking on the leadership of Paramount Pictures who never quite believed in the “little disco movie.” In a prescient coup, he signed TV actor John Travolta and married the rhythmic dance music of the Bee Gees to the resulting movie. While often remembered as a beat-happy story of disco dancing, “Saturday Night Fever” captured the zeitgeist of disaffected youth struggling to break free of their milieu.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

December 10

Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

DC’s Stargirl, Season 2

December 12

Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

December 14

The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

December 15

What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002

December 16

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

December 17

A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere

December 20

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

December 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)

December 22

After the Sunset, 2004

The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

December 23

40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

December 24:

Black Jesus, 2014

December 26

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)

December 30

Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A

December 31

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)