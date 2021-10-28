Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in November 2021

November is just around the corner and HBO Max started preparing subscribers for the month ahead by releasing the lineup of every movie and TV show hitting the WarnerMedia service over the next four weeks. Unfortunately, those new release lists are always accompanied by titles that are leaving HBO Max in the same time period. As many great things as there are coming to the service in November, there are also a lot of great movies on their way out.
Dune is leaving HBO Max on November 21st, but that was expected, given that it’s a part of the day-and-date rollout from Warner Bros. that only allows movies to be on the service for 30 days after their premiere. What does come as a surprise, though, is the exit of Birds of Prey, which will be leaving HBO Max on November 14th.
Other exiting films in November include Bad Boys, Ghost Rider, Mean Streets, and two of Peter Jackson’s Hobbit movies.
Here’s the full list of everything leaving HBO Max in November:
November 7:
The Price Of Everything, 2018 (HBO)
November 14:
Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964
For A Few Dollars More, 1965
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly, 1966
November 15:
In The Line Of Fire, 1993
November 21:
Dune, 2021
November 25:
Blade: Trinity, 2004
November 30:
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
The Adventures Of Panda Warrior, 2012
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
An American In Paris, 1951
Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)
Bad Boys II, 2003
Bad Boys, 1995
Bajo El Mismo Techo (Aka Under The Same Roof), 2019 (HBO)
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
The Curse Of Frankenstein, 1957
Deliverance, 1972
Desperado, 1995
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)
Dracula Has Risen From The Grave, 1969
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Dune, 1984 (HBO)
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
El Asesino De Los Caprichos (Aka The Goya Murders), 2019 (HBO)
The Enforcer, 1976
Esta Es Tu Cuba (Aka This Is Your Cuba), 2019 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Ghost Rider, 2007
Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance, 2011
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
Hero, 2009 (HBO)
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013
Hormigas (Aka The Awakening Of The Ants), 2019 (HBO)
Horror Of Dracula, 1958
The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
Infamous, 2006
The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010
Mean Streets, 1973
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Million Dollar Baby (2004), 2004
Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011 (HBO)
The Mummy (1959), 1959
A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
The Phantom Of The Opera, 2004
Practical Magic, 1998
Proof, 2005 (HBO)
Pure Country, 1992
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
Riding In Cars With Boys, 2001
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
Robots, 2005 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rosewood, 1997
Secondhand Lions, 2003
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spies In Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
Splendor In The Grass, 1961
Steel, 1997
Sweet November, 2001
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Walking And Talking, 1996 (HBO)
War Horse, 2011 (HBO)
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut), 2004
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
Wrath Of The Titans, 2012 (HBO)
Wyatt Earp, 1994
