Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in November 2021

November is just around the corner and HBO Max started preparing subscribers for the month ahead by releasing the lineup of every movie and TV show hitting the WarnerMedia service over the next four weeks. Unfortunately, those new release lists are always accompanied by titles that are leaving HBO Max in the same time period. As many great things as there are coming to the service in November, there are also a lot of great movies on their way out.

Dune is leaving HBO Max on November 21st, but that was expected, given that it’s a part of the day-and-date rollout from Warner Bros. that only allows movies to be on the service for 30 days after their premiere. What does come as a surprise, though, is the exit of Birds of Prey, which will be leaving HBO Max on November 14th.

Other exiting films in November include Bad Boys, Ghost Rider, Mean Streets, and two of Peter Jackson’s Hobbit movies.

Here’s the full list of everything leaving HBO Max in November:

November 7:

The Price Of Everything, 2018 (HBO)

November 14:

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964

For A Few Dollars More, 1965

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly, 1966

November 15:

In The Line Of Fire, 1993

November 21:

Dune, 2021

November 25:

Blade: Trinity, 2004

November 30:

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

The Adventures Of Panda Warrior, 2012

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

An American In Paris, 1951

Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bajo El Mismo Techo (Aka Under The Same Roof), 2019 (HBO)

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

The Curse Of Frankenstein, 1957

Deliverance, 1972

Desperado, 1995

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)

Dracula Has Risen From The Grave, 1969

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Dune, 1984 (HBO)

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

El Asesino De Los Caprichos (Aka The Goya Murders), 2019 (HBO)

The Enforcer, 1976

Esta Es Tu Cuba (Aka This Is Your Cuba), 2019 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Ghost Rider, 2007

Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance, 2011

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

Hero, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013

Hormigas (Aka The Awakening Of The Ants), 2019 (HBO)

Horror Of Dracula, 1958

The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

Infamous, 2006

The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010

Mean Streets, 1973

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Million Dollar Baby (2004), 2004

Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011 (HBO)

The Mummy (1959), 1959

A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

The Phantom Of The Opera, 2004

Practical Magic, 1998

Proof, 2005 (HBO)

Pure Country, 1992

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

Riding In Cars With Boys, 2001

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

Robots, 2005 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rosewood, 1997

Secondhand Lions, 2003

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spies In Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

Splendor In The Grass, 1961

Steel, 1997

Sweet November, 2001

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Walking And Talking, 1996 (HBO)

War Horse, 2011 (HBO)

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut), 2004

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012 (HBO)

Wyatt Earp, 1994

