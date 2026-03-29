Everything Coming to Plex in April 2026 (And It’s Free!)

April is almost here and that means it’s time for fresh new lineups on streaming — including free streaming. While most people think about paid services like Netflix or HBO Max when it comes to streaming, especially at the start of each month when new content is added, there are a lot of great offerings that you can stream free of charge, including on Plex. Now, Plex has released their list of what’s arriving in April and it’s a good mix for fans of a lot of different genres.

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April will see the arrival of several acclaimed movies, including The Hurt Locker, The King’s Speech, and Winter’s Bone as well as some other favorites, like Zack and Miri Make a Porno and Jackie Brown. You can check out the full list of what’s coming to Plex on April 1st, as well as their list of what is leaving next month as well.

Coming to Plex in April

Plex has a solid lineup for April, especially when it comes to movies. Their listing includes critically acclaimed award-winners and beloved fan favorites. There are also some television series as well, including Nashville.

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American Ultra

Apocalypse Now

Arkansas

Barefoot

The Best Of Enemies

The Big Wedding

Braven

Cake

Can’t Stop The Music

Child 44

Dear White People

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Dragged Across Concrete

Drive Angry

Empire State

Erased

Euphoria

Frailty

Gamer

The Girl Next Door

Grizzly Man

Hardcore Henry

Homefront

The Homesman

The Hurt Locker

I Frankenstein

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Impossible

In A World

The Infiltrator

The Iron Lady

Jackie Brown

Kick Ass

The King’s Speech

The Last Five Years

Leatherface

Love & Mercy

Lucky Number Slevin

Man Of Tai Chi

Margin Call

Meatballs

The Men Who Stare At Goats

Monster’s Ball

Nashville

One For The Money

Only God Forgives

Prospect

Push

The Railway Man

Regression

Remember Me

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Scary Movie 4

Secret In Their Eyes

Seriously Red

Sin City: A Dame To Kill For

Step Up All In

Transporter 3

Vice

The Voices

Wind River

Winter’s Bone

Wonderland

Zack And Miri Make A Porno

Everything Leaving Plex in April

Plex is also losing some titles in April so be sure to check out your favorites before they depart.

Bleeding Steel

Blood Father

Crash

Crypto

Employee Of The Month

Escape Plan 2: Hades

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Inconceivable

The Last Stand

Mud

New In Town

Once Upon A Time In America

Runaway Jury

Simply Irresistible

Sommersby

Stay

Stronger

Tigerland

Wrong Turn

Will you be checking out Plex’s new additions in April? What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!