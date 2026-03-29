Everything Coming to Plex in April 2026 (And It’s Free!)

April is almost here and that means it’s time for fresh new lineups on streaming — including free streaming. While most people think about paid services like Netflix or HBO Max when it comes to streaming, especially at the start of each month when new content is added, there are a lot of great offerings that you can stream free of charge, including on Plex. Now, Plex has released their list of what’s arriving in April and it’s a good mix for fans of a lot of different genres.
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April will see the arrival of several acclaimed movies, including The Hurt Locker, The King’s Speech, and Winter’s Bone as well as some other favorites, like Zack and Miri Make a Porno and Jackie Brown. You can check out the full list of what’s coming to Plex on April 1st, as well as their list of what is leaving next month as well.
Coming to Plex in April
Plex has a solid lineup for April, especially when it comes to movies. Their listing includes critically acclaimed award-winners and beloved fan favorites. There are also some television series as well, including Nashville.
13
American Ultra
Apocalypse Now
Arkansas
Barefoot
The Best Of Enemies
The Big Wedding
Braven
Cake
Can’t Stop The Music
Child 44
Dear White People
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Dragged Across Concrete
Drive Angry
Empire State
Erased
Euphoria
Frailty
Gamer
The Girl Next Door
Grizzly Man
Hardcore Henry
Homefront
The Homesman
The Hurt Locker
I Frankenstein
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Impossible
In A World
The Infiltrator
The Iron Lady
Jackie Brown
Kick Ass
The King’s Speech
The Last Five Years
Leatherface
Love & Mercy
Lucky Number Slevin
Man Of Tai Chi
Margin Call
Meatballs
The Men Who Stare At Goats
Monster’s Ball
Nashville
One For The Money
Only God Forgives
Prospect
Push
The Railway Man
Regression
Remember Me
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Scary Movie 4
Secret In Their Eyes
Seriously Red
Sin City: A Dame To Kill For
Step Up All In
Transporter 3
Vice
The Voices
Wind River
Winter’s Bone
Wonderland
Zack And Miri Make A Porno
Everything Leaving Plex in April
Plex is also losing some titles in April so be sure to check out your favorites before they depart.
Bleeding Steel
Blood Father
Crash
Crypto
Employee Of The Month
Escape Plan 2: Hades
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
Inconceivable
The Last Stand
Mud
New In Town
Once Upon A Time In America
Runaway Jury
Simply Irresistible
Sommersby
Stay
Stronger
Tigerland
Wrong Turn
Will you be checking out Plex’s new additions in April? What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!