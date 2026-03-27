All 4 2026 Superhero Movies, Ranked by Hype

2026 is set to be another great year for superhero movies, with four getting released by the end of the year. Despite superhero films still being one of the biggest blockbuster genres, 2024 seems to have fewer than normal, with there not being any major superhero releases outside of Marvel and DC. However, the films that they are releasing are huge, especially for the MCU, meaning that there is a lot to be hyped about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, Superman fully launched the DCU, setting up an exciting slate of films set in the new DC Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, the MCU is finally picking back up after some slow years, building toward an all-new Avengers saga. So, here are all four of the superhero films that are going to be released this year, ranked from least hype to most.

4) Supergirl

Image via WB

The first DCU film of the year, and the earliest release on this list, is Supergirl. The film will follow Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El, Krypto as they go on an intergalactic adventure. However, Kara’s adventure will quickly be turned into a quest for revenge. Supergirl will be released on June 26, 2026.

Supergirl is exciting, and while there is hype around it, it seems like a pretty straightforward superhero movie that won’t feature all that many surprises. Supergirl probably won’t change the DCU, and while Jason Momoa’s Lobo is exciting, he’ll probably be the biggest new addition to the franchise from the film. Plus, the first trailer didn’t blow many fans away, with it lacking a bit on the cinematography side.

3) Clayface

Clayface is definitely a weird one, but that’s what makes it so exciting. The film will be centered on the titular Batman villain, with Tom Rhys Harries starring as Matt Hagen. Hagen is an actor who becomes a shape-shifting monster, with this being the result of a procedure he undergoes after his face is deformed. Clayface will be released on October 23, 2026.

Compared to Superman and Supergirl, Clayface is a much smaller character. The film will tell a much smaller story, which is why it is such an interesting third feature entry to the DCU. The film is being written by The Haunting of Hill House‘s Mike Flanagan and directed by Speak No Evil‘s James Watkins. Based on how out there the idea of a Clayface movie is, it’s clearly something that the creatives want to make. So, hopefully it lives up to DC’s other big swings, like Joker and Peacemaker.

2) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the MCU’s first movie in 2026, with it finally bringing back Tom Holland’s Spider-Man after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will follow Spider-Man, with his secret identity reinstated, as he takes on new threats from a plethora of villains like Tombstone, Scorpion, The Hand, and more. Meanwhile, strange changes are occurring within Peter’s DNA, and he has to get to the bottom of it. Brand New Day will be released on July 31, 2026.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most hyped movies of all time, so it makes sense for its sequel to be exciting as well. While the cat is out of the bag when it comes to the return of the previous live-action Spider-Men, there is still a lot to be excited for here. Fans are hoping that the film will be a big Daredevil crossover event. Characters like the Hand and the Punisher are already confirmed, but many hope that the Man Without Fear himself makes an appearance.

1) Avengers: Doomsday

Duh. Avengers: Doomsday is set to be one of the biggest crossover movies of all time, and it is obviously the most exciting superhero film of 2026. The film will pay off the storylines that the MCU has been setting up for years now. The multiversal story will see Robert Downey Jr. return, this time as Doctor Doom, leading to an epic adventure that will pull in the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, FOX’s X-Men, and Steve Rogers. The film will be released on December 18, 2026, and its story will be continued in 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday is going to be the MCU’s biggest story, and it’s what everything has been building to since Avengers: Endgame. The film will be paying off stories set up in Loki, The Marvels, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic 4: First Steps, and more. Now that the first teasers for Avengers: Doomsday are here, it seems like the film may live up to the hype, which has gotten MCU fans incredibly excited about the movie’s release.