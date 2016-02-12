Everything Coming to Tubi in October 2022
As September comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in October 2022. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on October 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Tubi is also revealing "Terror on Tubi," featuring 27,000 hours of content filled with all of the haunts, thrills, and frights to celebrate Halloween, including horror fan-favorites such as Interview with a Vampire, Stephen King's It, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and more, alongside six brand-new Tubi Originals.
Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in October include Deadpool and Deadpool 2, The Mask, White Men Can't Jump, Arachnophobia, Doom, The Angry Birds Movie, The Iron Giant, Alien vs. Predator, Alien vs. Predator – Requiem, Predators, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting October 1st below.
Originals
ALONE IN THE DARK – 10/7 – A recent divorcée under house arrest must deal with a stalker that appears to have control over her surroundings.
BATTLE OF THE BEASTS: BIGFOOT VS. YETI – 10/12 – Bigfoot and Yeti go toe-to-toe in the ultimate showdown. Who will come out on top? Two beasts enter, only one will survive!
THE FINAL ROSE – 10/14 – A young single mother arrives on a remote island to compete on The Final Rose, TV's number one dating show, and slowly discovers that a mysterious killer is slaying the contestants, one by one.
TMZ NO BS: JENNIFER LOPEZ – 10/19 – Looking back on nearly 20 years of coverage since TMZ arrived on the scene, this documentary dives into Jennifer Lopez's personal dramas and relationships which became as newsworthy as her prolific multi-hyphenate career.
TERROR TRAIN – 10/21 – Based on the 1980 cult classic, TERROR TRAIN is a contemporary reimagining that follows a group of college seniors aboard a party train which soon descends into chaos as a masked killer wreaks havoc on the rails.
LIGHTS, CAMERA, MURDER: SCREAM – 10/26 – This two-hour documentary goes behind the scenes of one of America's most beloved horror movies "Scream," to uncover the shockingly true story of serial killer Danny Rolling.
A PARTY TO DIE FOR – 10/28 – An aspiring socialite wakes up after a night of partying to her new friend asking her to help get rid of a dead body.
Action
"Deadpool" – 10/15
"Deadpool 2" – 10/15
"Death Race" (2008)
"Law Abiding Citizen"
"Live Free or Die Hard" – 10/2
"Parker" (2013)
"Sicario"
"The Book of Eli"
"The Darkest Minds"
"The Last Samurai"
"The Town"
"Unknown"
Art House
"A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night"
"Man on the Moon" (1999)
"Raging Bull"
"The Man Who Wasn't There"
"The Place Beyond the Pines"
Black Cinema
"Devil in a Blue Dress"
"First Sunday"
"Gridiron Gang" (2006)
"Madea's Witness Protection"
"Money Talks" (1997)
"No Good Deed" (2014)
Comedy
"Being John Malkovich"
"Beverly Hills Ninja"
"Ghosts of Girlfriends Past"
"The Family"
"The Mask"
"The Replacements"
"The Witches of Eastwick"
"Tower Heist"
"Vice"
"White Men Can't Jump" – 10/2
Drama
"American History X"
"Baby Boy"
"Black Mass"
"Michael Clayton"
"Moneyball" (2011)
"Mystic River"
"Rome"
"State of Play"
"The Man Who Wasn't There"
"United 93"
Horror/Terror on Tubi
"A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge"
"A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors"
"Arachnophobia"
"Before I Go to Sleep"
"Bones"
"Deep Blue Sea"
"Doom"
"Dreamcatcher"
"Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare"
"Fright Night" – 10/2
"House on Haunted Hill" (1999)
"I Spit on Your Grave"
"Interview with a Vampire"
"It" (Stephen King's)
"My Bloody Valentine"
"Oculus"
"The Collection"
"The Descent"
"The Devil's Advocate"
"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (franchise) – 10/15
"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003)
"Twilight Zone: The Movie"
Kids & Family
"Annie" (2014)
"Are We There Yet?" (2005)
"Free Willy"
"Here Comes the Boom"
"Rookie of the Year"
"Son of the Mask"
"The Angry Birds Movie"
"The Halloween Tree"
"The Iron Giant"
Romance
"Bedazzled" (2000)
"Everything Must Go"
"Ghosts of Girlfriends Past"
"Going All the Way"
"Guess Who"
"One Day"
"The Rebound"
"Woo"
Sci-Fi
"After Earth"
"Alien vs. Predator" – 10/2
"Alien vs. Predator – Requiem" – 10/2
"Predators"
"Resident Evil"
"Resident Evil: The Final Chapter"
Thriller
"Contagion"
"Exit Wounds"
"Exposed"
"No Good Deed"
"The Box"
"The Hand That Rocks the Cradle"
Western
"A Fistful of Dollars"
"Appalossa"
"For a Few Dollars More"
"Lawman"
"Pale Rider"
"The Magnificent Seven" (1960)
"The Outlaw Josey Wales"
TV Series
"Minor Adjustments" – 10/15
"Monarch of the Glen" – 10/15
"Rome" – 10/15
"Running with Bear Grylls"