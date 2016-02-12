Everything Coming to Tubi in October 2022

You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting October 1st below.

Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in October include Deadpool and Deadpool 2 , The Mask, White Men Can't Jump, Arachnophobia, Doom, The Angry Birds Movie, The Iron Giant, Alien vs. Predator , Alien vs. Predator – Requiem, Predators, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter .

As September comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in October 2022. Tubi , a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on October 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Tubi is also revealing "Terror on Tubi," featuring 27,000 hours of content filled with all of the haunts, thrills, and frights to celebrate Halloween, including horror fan-favorites such as Interview with a Vampire, Stephen King's It, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre , and more, alongside six brand-new Tubi Originals.

Originals

ALONE IN THE DARK – 10/7 – A recent divorcée under house arrest must deal with a stalker that appears to have control over her surroundings.

BATTLE OF THE BEASTS: BIGFOOT VS. YETI – 10/12 – Bigfoot and Yeti go toe-to-toe in the ultimate showdown. Who will come out on top? Two beasts enter, only one will survive!

THE FINAL ROSE – 10/14 – A young single mother arrives on a remote island to compete on The Final Rose, TV's number one dating show, and slowly discovers that a mysterious killer is slaying the contestants, one by one.

TMZ NO BS: JENNIFER LOPEZ – 10/19 – Looking back on nearly 20 years of coverage since TMZ arrived on the scene, this documentary dives into Jennifer Lopez's personal dramas and relationships which became as newsworthy as her prolific multi-hyphenate career.

TERROR TRAIN – 10/21 – Based on the 1980 cult classic, TERROR TRAIN is a contemporary reimagining that follows a group of college seniors aboard a party train which soon descends into chaos as a masked killer wreaks havoc on the rails.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, MURDER: SCREAM – 10/26 – This two-hour documentary goes behind the scenes of one of America's most beloved horror movies "Scream," to uncover the shockingly true story of serial killer Danny Rolling.

A PARTY TO DIE FOR – 10/28 – An aspiring socialite wakes up after a night of partying to her new friend asking her to help get rid of a dead body.