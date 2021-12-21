Everything Leaving HBO Max in January 2022

A new month always brings both good and bad news for streaming subscribers, as changing calendars usually mean some overhauls with streaming service lineups. New months mean new movies and TV shows, which is always exciting. Unfortunately, those same new months also mean the end of various streaming contracts, so plenty of titles also exit the services they’re on. HBO Max deals with this type of change every single month, and January 2022 is no exception.

This week, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and shows making their way to the service in January, as well as the list of titles making their exit throughout the month. There are some great movies set to leave at the end of January.

Almost all of the January exits are taking place on the very last day of the month. They include films like Argo, Deep Cover, Lincoln, Hitchcock, The Punisher, and Underwater.

Here’s the full list of titles exiting HBO Max next month:

January 20:

HBO First Look: Nightmare Alley (HBO)

January 31:

2 Days In The Valley, 1996 (HBO)

A Walk Among The Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

Director’s Cut: Argo, 2012 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2021 (HBO)

Extended Versions: Battle For The Planet Of The Apes, 1973 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath The Planet Of The Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2011 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Carmen y Lola, 2018 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Extended Versions: Conquest Of The Planet Of The Apes, 1972 (HBO)

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

Desecho, 2017 (HBO)

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Unrated Version: Disaster Movie, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Escape From The Planet Of The Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Ghost In The Machine, 1993 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2021 (HBO)

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Hangman, 2021 (HBO)

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Love And Death, 1975 (HBO)

Man Down, 2021 (HBO)

Married To The Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2021 (HBO)

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano, 2019 (HBO)

Planet Of The Apes, 1968 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Director’s Cut: Rambo, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Stand And Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Stardust Memories, 1980 (HBO)

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Man In The Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

The Out-Of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2004 (HBO)

The Purple Rose Of Cairo, 1985 (HBO)

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

Snow Dogs, 2002 (HBO)

The Call Of The Wild, 2019 (HBO)

Cap, 2020 (HBO)

Evelyn X Evelyn, 2020 (HBO)

Flight, 2020 (HBO)

The Fisher King, 1991

The Fisherman, 2020 (HBO)

Wednesday, 2020 (HBO)