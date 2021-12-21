Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in January 2022

Believe it or not, 2022 is just a couple of weeks away. The new year is already upon us and HBO Max is looking to kick things off in entertaining fashion. This week, the WarnerMedia streaming service revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that will be added to its lineup throughout the first month of 2022. Between new originals, popular movies, and long-running TV dramas, there is quite a lot to look forward to this January.

HBO Max is beginning the year with one of its biggest streaming events yet. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will reunite many of the stars of the Harry Potter franchise on the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release. On that same day, HBO Max will also be adding all episodes of the Hogwarts Tournament of Houses trivia series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peacemaker, starring John Cena, spins out of the events of James Gunn’s acclaimed film The Suicide Squad. The first episode of the wild new series arrives on January 13th. Also premiering in January are the second seasons of Euphoria and Righteous Gemstones.

You can take a look at HBO Max’s full January arrival lineup below!

January 1

2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)

17 Again, 2009

All Star Superman, 2011

Annabelle Comes Home, 2009

Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)

Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015

Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015

Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021

Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)

Bullitt, 1968

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

Collide, 2016 (HBO)

Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)

Cop Out, 2010

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

Daddy Day Camp, 2007

Daddy Day Care, 2003

The Dark Crystal, 1982

The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015

Dirty Harry, 1971

Easy A, 2010

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The Enforcer, 1976

The Exorcist, 1973

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)

The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)

Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)

Fled, 1996 (HBO)

Frozen River, 2008

The Fugitive, 1993

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)

Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)

The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)

Gravity, 2013

The Green Hornet, 2011

Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1

Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)

John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)

Justice Society: World War II, 2021

Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)

Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

The Iron Lady, 2011

The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)

Last Night, 2010 (HBO)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Little Nicky, 2000

Love and Basketball, 2000

Magnum Force, 1973

Mean Streets, 1973

Memento, 2000 (HBO)

The Mentalist

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mildred Pierce, 1945

Mimic, 1997 (HBO)

Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)

Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO

Next, 2007 (HBO)

The Nun, 2018

The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976

Paddington 2, 2017

Pineapple Express, 2008

The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012

Practical Magic, 1998

Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)

Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)

Roots (Mini Series), 2016

Roots: The Next Generation, 1979

Rumor Has It, 2005

Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020

Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)

Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)

Super Fly, 1972

Supergirl, 2015

Swordfish, 2001

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)

A Time to Kill, 1996

The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)

Ultraviolet, 2006

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)

Vixen, 2017

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where The Wild Things Are, 2009

Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)

The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)

Yes Man, 2008

Zookeeper, 2011

Zoom, 2006 (HBO)

January 2

Wipeout Season 1 Part A

January 4

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)

Snowpiercer Season 2

January 5

The Bachelor (XXV)

January 7

Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)

Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Teenage Euthanasia Season 1

January 9

Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

January 12

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3

Squidbillies Season 13

January 13

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale

January 14

ER

January 15

Fringe

January 16

Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)

January 17

Injustice, 2021

The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary

January 19

Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021

January 20

Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere

On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere

January 21

Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)

Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)

The Last O.G. Season 4

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)

January 24

The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2

January 25

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)

January 27

Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

January 28

The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

January 29

Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)