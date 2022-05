Everything Leaving Hulu in June 2022

✖

This week, Hulu announced the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming lineup throughout the month of June. There's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to over the next few weeks, but that June newsletter also came with a bit of bad news. In addition to all of the upcoming new arrivals, there are a lot of movies getting ready to leave Hulu in June.

Both the Alien and Die Hard franchises are making their way to Hulu on June 1st, giving fans a couple of entire films series to binge through. Unfortunately, those movies are only going to be available for a limited time. All of the films in both franchises are set to leave Hulu once again on June 30th, one month after they arrived.

Other June departures include The Karate Kid, Billy Madison, Pan, The Cat in the Hat, Killing Them Softly, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Peggy Sue Got Married, St. Elmo's Fire, and many others.

Here's the full list of movies leaving Hulu's lineup next month:

June 2

A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX (2020)

June 3

MISS SNAKE CHARMER (2020)

June 5

THE SECRET GARDEN (2020)

June 10

DESTINY IN SPACE (1994)

THE DREAM IS ALIVE (1985)

FIRES OF KUWAIT (1992)

GALAPAGOS (2006)

HAIL COLUMBIA! (1982)

INTO THE DEEP (1994)

JOURNEY TO THE SOUTH PACIFIC (2013)

SPACE STATION (2002)

SURVIVAL ISLAND (1996)

T-REX: BACK TO THE CRETACEOUS (1998)

June 14

BREAKUP AT A WEDDING (2013)

THE CAT IN THE HAT (2003)

THE DUSTWALKER (2020)

PAN (2015)

VHYES (2019)

June 15

NOTES ON A SCANDAL (2006)

June 20

SONGS MY BROTHERS TAUGHT ME (2015)

June 23

FOR AKHEEM (2017)

THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR (2017)

June 24

I.T. (2016)

June 25

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY (2018)

June 28

CARRION (2020)

June 29

KILLING THEM SOFTLY (2012)

THE LIMEHOUSE GOLEM (2016)

OSIRIS CHILD: SFV1 (2016)

PILGRIMAGE (2017)

June 30

10 YEAR PLAN (2014)

4TH MAN OUT (2015)

50 FIRST DATES (2004)

68 KILL (2017)

78/52: HITCHCOCK'S SHOWER SCENE (2017)

8MM (1999)

A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013)

THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)

ALIEN (1979)

ALIEN 3 (1992)

ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997)

ALIENS (1986)

ALMOST ADULTS (2016)

ALMOST HUMAN (2014)

AMERICAN GUN (2005)

AN ACCEPTABLE LOSS (2019)

THE ANGEL'S SHARE (2012)

ANTZ (1998)

ASTRO BOY (2009)

AUSTENLAND (2013)

BAND AID (2017)

THE BANGER SISTERS (2002)

BATTLE LOS ANGELES (2011)

BEFORE MIDNIGHT (2013)

BILLY MADISON (1995)

BLUE STREAK (1999)

BOYS ON THE SIDE (1995)

BRIDESMAIDS (2011)

BRIGSBY BEAR (2017)

BROTHERS (2009)

CARNAGE PARK (2016)

CHUCK (2017)

CITIZEN JANE: BATTLE FOR THE CITY (2017)

CITIZEN SOLDIER (2016)

COPYCAT (1995)

CRASH (2005)

THE CURED (2018)

DANGER CLOSE (2019)

DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)

DEALIN' WITH IDIOTS (2013)

DEALT (2017)

DEATH AT A FUNERAL (2010)

DEFINITELY, MAYBE (2008)

DIE HARD (1988)

DIE HARD 2 (1990)

DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995)

DONNYBROOK (2019)

DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)

ELAINE STRITCH: SHOOT ME (2014)

EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)

THE FACE OF LOVE (2014)

FACTOTUM (2006)

FEEL THE NOISE (2007)

FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)

FRANK SERPICO (2017)

FREE TO RUN (2016)

FREEDOMLAND (2006)

FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)

FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)

G (2005)

GET HIM TO THE GREEK (2010)

GIMME THE LOOT (2013)

GLEE THE 3D CONCERT MOVIE (2011)

GRADUATION (2017)

GREEN ZONE (2010)

HELLIONS (2015)

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (2005)

THE HOLLARS (2016)

HORNET'S NEST (2014)

HOT SHOTS! PART DEUX (1993)

THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT (2018)

I DANIEL BLAKE (2017)

I KNOW WHO KILLED ME (2007)

I REMEMBER YOU (2017)

IN THE ARMY NOW (1994)

INTERMISSION (2004)

THE INTERNATIONAL (2009)

JOHN CARPENTER'S VAMPIRES (1998)

JUST MY LUCK (2006)

THE KARATE KID (2010)

LAST DAYS HERE (2012)

THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)

LET'S BE EVIL (2016)

LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (2006)

LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007)

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)

MADE IN AMERICA (1993)

MANIC (2013)

MAUDIE (2017)

MO' MONEY (1992)

THE NEGOTIATOR (1998)

ODE TO JOY (2019)

PASSAGE TO MARS (2017)

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986)

PERSONAL SHOPPER (2017)

PLANET 51 (2009)

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990)

THE POWER OF ONE (1992)

RABID DOGS (2016)

RADIO (2003)

THE RAID 2 (2014)

RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010)

REBEL IN THE RYE (2017)

ROXANNE (1987)

RUNAWAY JURY (2003)

SAVING FACE (2004)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (1995)

SHELLEY (2016)

THE SIEGE (1998)

SIGHTSEERS (2013)

SPARKLE (2012)

ST. ELMO'S FIRE (1985)

STAY (2005)

STEP (2017)

SWEET VIRGINIA (2017)

TAKE EVERY WAVE (2017)

THAT'S MY BOY (2012)

THINK LIKE A MAN (2012)

THREE FUGITIVES (1989)

THE THREE STOOGES (2012)

TRANSCENDENCE (2014)

THE UNKNOWN GIRL (2017)

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000)

THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001)

WOLVES (2017)

WOMEN AND SOMETIMES MEN (2017)

ZOOKEEPER (2011)

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu? Let us know in the comments!