New Expend4bles Featurette Highlights Tony Jaa's Combat Style (Exclusive)

Throughout the history of The Expendables franchise, the series has featured dozens of beloved action stars delivering their signature forms of fisticuffs, and the trend continued with Expend4bles and star Tony Jaa. To fully embrace the actor's background in martial arts, Jaa's character delivered Muay Thai combat in a way that set him apart not only from the rest of the cast, but that made him unique in the history of the Expendables franchise. You can learn more about Jaa's Muay Thai skills in the exclusive featurette above and grab Expend4bles on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today.

Per press release, "Old blood meets new blood in this action-packed, R-rated sequel featuring an all-star lineup, available to own at home on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, Blu-ray + DVD + Digital, and DVD, plus an Amazon exclusive release with lenticular artwork and exclusive bonus materials, a Best Buy exclusive SteelBook, and a Walmart exclusive SteelBook Collection featuring all four of The Expendables films, on November 21st from Lionsgate. Expend4bles is now on Digital and On Demand.

"The 4K transfer for Expend4bles features all the hard-hitting action in stunning Dolby Vision HDR with a room-shaking Dolby Atmos audio mix. All formats are loaded with behind-the-scenes special features and an audio commentary from director Scott Waugh. The Amazon-exclusive release features two additional special features not available anywhere else that dive deep into the bone-crunching fight choreography and the styling behind the badass look of The Expendables team members. And finally, the complete pulse-racing action of all four films will be included in an exclusive SteelBook Collection when The Expendables, The Expendables 2, The Expendables 3, and Expend4bles arrive together on November 21st only at Walmart.

"A new generation of stars is added to the adrenaline-fueled adventure of The Expendables as action legends Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture are joined for the first time by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, and Andy Garcia. As the highly skilled mercenaries take on an arms dealer and his private army with every weapon they can get their hands on, the new recruits bring daring styles and tactics that give 'new blood' a whole new meaning."

