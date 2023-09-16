Expendables 4 Stunt Coordinator Alan Ng Talks Bringing the Hong Kong Style Into Franchise

The Expendables 4 AKA Expend4bles is being released in theaters next week, and it's set to see the return of some fan-favorite action stars in addition to an exciting line-up of franchise newcomers. In honor of the movie's upcoming release, ComicBook.com had the chance to ask Stunt Coordinator Alan Ng questions about his time working on the fourth Expendables. Ng praised the film's cast, detailed some of his history with the action genre, and spoke about bringing a bit of Hong Kong style into the franchise.

Ng has worked as a Fight Choreographer, Assistant Stunt Coordinator, Stunt Coordinator, Action Coordinator, and Action Director on various films, and is an 8th-generation Jackie Chan stunt team member. In fact, stunts are in his blood...

"My dad was a stuntman and fought Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon, so growing up I was naturally drawn into Hong Kong action cinema," Ng explained via a translator. "I watched all the old school Hong Kong action stars like Bruce Lee in Way of the Dragon and Fist of Fury as well as Jackie Chan's Police Story and Project A. I grew up idolizing them because they were like real-life superheroes, and I knew that's what I wanted to do."

"Everyone on my team was fantastic," he added when asked if there was anyone he wanted to shout out from the production. "We included a bit of Hong Kong style into the fight scenes to add something different and my team helped me accomplish that. It was a real team effort."

When asked if he'd return to the franchise, Ng shared, "Yes, I would love to be involved if they made another Expendables."

Who Stars In Expend4bles?

It's been over eight years since The Expendables 3 hit theatres, and fans of the franchise are eager to see the star-studded line-up of action stars return in the fourth movie. The previous Expendables movies featured an impressive line-up of big names such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more.

The upcoming fourth movie will see the return of Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Couture. They will be back alongside franchise newcomers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais.

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Alan Ng. Expend4bles hits theaters on September 22nd.