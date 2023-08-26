50 Cent Calls Out His Expendables 4 Poster, "WTF Did We Run Out of Money?"

The Expendables 4 AKA Expend4bles is heading to theaters next month and it will see the return of some franchise favorites in addition to a few newcomers. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is one such franchise first-timer, but he is not too happy with his new character poster. This week, the rapper-turned-actor/producer took to Instagram to complain about his head on the Expend4bles poster.

"👀WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain't connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi," Jackon wrote. While sharing the poster technically breaks SAG strike rules, it doesn't seem to be an issue considering the post has been up for three days. You can check it out below:

Who Stars In Expend4bles?

It's been over eight years since The Expendables 3 hit theatres, and fans of the franchise are eager to see the star-studded line-up of action stars return in the fourth movie. The previous Expendables movies featured an impressive line-up of big names such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more. The upcoming fourth movie will see the return of Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Couture.

This time around, the only returning stars are Statham, Lundgren, Couture, and Stallone. They will be back alongside franchise newcomers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais.

It was originally unclear if Expend4bles was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Statham's character, Lee Christmas, but a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that it will be a little bit of both. It appears Statham will have a bigger role than Stallone this time around. In fact, Stallone wrote on Instagram last October that he was done with the franchise and "ready to pass the baton on to Jason."

What Other Projects Does 50 Cent Have in the Works?

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has become a huge name in producing with both BMF and Power thriving on Starz. According to the network, the premiere of BMF Season 2 on January 6th netted a 4 million viewer ratings number across all platforms. In addition to his current shows, the rapper has some exciting projects in the works. Last year, it was revealed that Jackson and Hostel director Eli Roth made a three-feature film deal with 3BlackDot that is expected to focus on BIPOC representation. The films are currently titled The Gun, Trackmaster, and Creature House. In January, it was announced that he was teaming back up with Marshall "Eminem" Mathers III a new TV adaptation of 8 Mile, the 2002 drama film that was loosely based on Eminem's life and rise to prominence in Detroit's underground hip-hop scene. It was also revealed last month that Jackson's Vice City TV series is coming to Paramount+.

Expend4bles is hitting theaters on September 22nd.