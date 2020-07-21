Ezra Miller's Flash Movie Reportedly Won't Include Key Flashpoint Storyline

✖

We've known for sometime that Ezra Miller's The Flash solo movie would adapt the Flashpoint event storyline from DC Comics but with a few changes, and another major one may have just been revealed. Fresh off the news that Michael Keaton's Batman will be a key figure in the film and not a version of Thomas Wayne as the Dark Knight comes a report from Heroic Hollywood, alleging that the Amazon/Atlantean War from the Geoff Johns comic series will also be absent. In the original comic series this conflict between Aquaman and Wonder Woman has thrust the entire world into a global conflict, but it won't be making its way to the big screen apparently.

There are no doubt a few reasons why this won't be seen in the film with the biggest reason being the talent. Should Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa's characters have been written into the script they would have to be available to film their scenes for the movie, which would be more than just a week's worth of work on the project. An appearance by both actors would also likely use up one of their appearances in their multi-picture deal with the studio, something Warners perhaps wants to save for sequels and other spin-offs. Both are scheduled to appear in sequels to their own solo films over the next two years.

Furthermore there's the prospect of cost, adding Momoa and Gadot to the cast would up the budget for their salaries alone while also resulting in a major effects budget for the on screen war that would need to be depicted. In the grand scheme of the Flashpoint storyline the conflict is also mostly window dressing for the main narrative, one of many pieces that convince Barry Allen that the entire event was caused by The Reverse-Flash. Changing it to something else and removing those characters entirely will no doubt make some readers feel like it's not "Flashpoint" but could keep Barry's storyline very similar in the end.

The Flash will be directed by It helmer Andy Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson, and Ezra Miller returning to his role as the Scarlet Speedster. Official news on the project is expected to be announced at DC's Fandome event in August. Muschietti's sister and producing partner Barbara confirmed this back in June.

The Flash is currently set for release on June 2, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.