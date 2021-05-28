F9: Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Possibly Reveals Return of Forgotten Tokyo Drift Character

✖

The new Fast 9 trailer might have revealed the return of a forgotten Tokyo Drift character. Fast & Furious has had so many installments, and this one is bringing back some familiar faces from the third entry. But, Han isn’t the only returning presence from Tokyo Drift. Bow Wow’s Twinkie looks like he’ll be rolling back into the picture with his Incredible Hulk-themed van. The entire ensemble was eating outside together. Sean Boswell was already confirmed to be back for F9 along with Han, but this is really turning into a full embrace of the franchise as a whole. Fans had been crying out for Han’s return after his shocking death earlier in the franchise. Luckily the other decision-makers thought the same. Vin Diesel spoke to EW recently about the decision to bring him back into the family.

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Han is an integral character in this franchise," Diesel explained. "If you remember, he's kind of responsible for the away years of Dom Toretto. He's the one doing jobs with him in Mexico, he's the only one who knows where Dom is, and in many ways is the bridge for Dom when Dom comes back in Tokyo Drift. So there's something very special and magical about the Han character. When you see the movie you'll feel it, but I believe at the core it's another testament to, not only don't turn your back on family, but don't give up on family. Without giving away the plot, that's the theme: don't give up on family."

When it comes to things ending soon, the franchise cornerstone told Total Film that the 10th installment will be well-earned.

"I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9," Diesel mused. “The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.”

